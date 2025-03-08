UTEP Women’s Basketball Falls to LA Tech, 69-51

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP women’s basketball team (11-18 4-14 CUSA) was upended by LA Tech (15-14, 8-10 CUSA), 69-51, Saturday in the Don Haskins Center.

The Miners shot 35.1 percent (20-57) from the field, 11.1 percent (1-9) from three, and 83.3 percent (10-12) from the charity stripe. They registered 34 rebounds,14 assists, eight steals, and two blocks.

Luisa Vydrova led UTEP with 17 points while also adding six boards. Ndack Mbengue was second on the team in scoring (12) and led all players with 10 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the campaign.

Delma Zita dished out a game-best six assists. Zita and Heaven Samayoa-Mathis shared the game-high in steals with two apiece. Mbengue and Dunja Zecevic each swatted one block for the Miners.

“It was a tough one offensively for us,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “I thought in the first half we played great defense. In the second half, LA Tech got hot and got better, and we didn’t defend as well. The three-ball really hurt us too. I think as our offense struggled it hurt us on both ends of the floor. The game is kinder to the team that knocks down shots.”

It was a defensive contest at the start, neither team was able to gain any breathing room. LA Tech led 12-10 at the end of the first. Vydrova paved the team with six points in the opening frame.

The Lady Techsters held onto their two-point lead in the second quarter, up 24-22 as the teams headed to the locker rooms. Mbengue had six points and six rebounds in the first half.

The Miners shot 31.0 percent (9-29) from the floor and 66.7 percent (4-6) from the foul line in the first half. They did not make a three in the first two periods. UTEP also registered 19 rebounds, eight assists, five seals, and one block.

The visitors managed to increase their lead to five, 43-38, by the end of the third quarter. Zita had four assists to pace the Miners.

LA Tech got hot in the fourth, putting up 26 points to pull away for the 18-point win.

The Lady Techsters shot 44.2 percent (23-52) from the field, 45.5 percent (10-22) from three, and 65.0 percent (13-20) from the foul line in the game. They grabbed 37 rebounds and added 17 assists, five steals, and three blocks. Paris Bradley paced LA Tech with 24 points, followed by Jianna Morris (15) and Averi Aaron (11). Jordan Marshall grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Marshall, Bradley, and Sydney Thomas each dished out three assists. Bradley also swatted a game-high two blocks while five different Lady Techsters earned a steal.

The Miners now travel to Huntsville, Ala. to take part in the 2025 CUSA Basketball Championships. The no. 10 seed UTEP will open the tournament against no. 7 seed Kennesaw State Tuesday (3/11) at 1 p.m. MT/ 2 p.m. CT.

