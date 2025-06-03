Skip to Content
Highly sought after wide receiver Trevon Tate commits to UTEP

By
Published 9:34 PM

EL PASO, Texas - It was another solid pickup for UTEP head football coach Scotty Walden and the Miners.

The team landed a highly sought after wide receiver from the division 2 ranks. 

Tuesday, Clarion University wide receiver Trevon Tate announced via X that he has committed to the Miners.

Clarion University is a division 2 program in Pennsylvania that competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). 

Last season, Tate made 65 catches for 1,137 yards and five touchdowns.

He was an All-American Honorable Mention.

Tate had multiple D1 offers, and had interest from power four programs such as Wisconsin, Pitt, Stanford and West Virginia.

