UTEP softball adds talented Arizona standout Tatyana Vega to 2025 recruiting class 

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Softball Head Coach T.J. Hubbard announced the addition of a highly decorated and versatile athlete to the Miners’ 2025 recruiting class: Tatyana Vega, a standout from Sunnyside High School in Tucson, Arizona.

Vega arrives in El Paso as one of Arizona’s most well-rounded and competitive prep athletes, bringing with her a proven record of success in both high school and club competition.

A three-sport varsity athlete in softball, volleyball, and basketball, Vega shined brightest on the diamond.

Over four years as a varsity starter at Sunnyside, she compiled a remarkable career batting average of .470 with 170 hits, 151 RBIs, and 23 home runs.

In the circle, she dominated as a pitcher with a career record of 53-15 and an impressive 2.20 ERA, recording 602 strikeouts.

Vega capped off her senior season by batting .506 for the second consecutive year, adding 44 hits, 42 RBIs, and seven extra-base hits, while helping lead Sunnyside to a 23-8 record and a 6A Southern Region co-championship.

Her high school career saw the Blue Devils reach the Arizona state playoffs every year, including two trips to the final six.

Her graduating class finished with an overall 98-34 record and left a lasting legacy as perennial contenders.

A consistent standout at the regional and state level, Vega earned a long list of individual accolades, including:

5A Southern Region Player of the Year as a freshman

6A Southern Region Player of the Year as a junior and senior

Multiple All-Conference and All-Region honors across her four years

Off the field, Vega also competed with the Thundercats NXT club program, contributing to their qualification for the PGF Premier tournaments—one of the most prestigious stages in youth softball.

Vega is set to begin her collegiate journey at UTEP this fall.