UTEP needs help locating soccer star & Hall of Fame inductee, Ja’Net Esparza

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP athletics department is asking for the public's help in locating soccer standout, Ja’Net Esparza.

Esparza graduated from Hanks High School and played for the Miners from 1996-99.

She was a member of the first UTEP soccer team, and to this day she remains one of the top players in program history.

Last Month, UTEP announced Esparza would be inducted into the UTEP Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

However, UTEP has been unable to reach Esparza to let her know about the honor.

They've reached out to Esparza on social media, and have also contacted her former employers, but to no avail.

If you know where Esparza is and how to get in contact with her, please reach out to UTEP Athletics.

The department's office number is 915-747-6652.

More on Esparza:

Ja’Net Esparza graduated from Hanks High School Hanks High School where she earned four consecutive first team all-district accolades.

She is one of two individuals at UTEP to earn all-conference accolades in all four years.

Esparza was first-team All-WAC in 1996, 1997 and 1999, while landing on the second team in 1998.

She was also the 1996 WAC Mountain Division Freshman of the Year.

Overall, she started all 74 matches of her career, tallying 24 goals (tied for seventh at UTEP), including 10 game winners (tied for third at UTEP) and 14 assists for 62 career points (tied for eighth at UTEP).

Esparza was awarded the Arthur Ashe Jr. Scholar Athlete Award in 1999 and was a two-time academic all-conference pick.

She was previously an assistant coach at Mississippi State.

Esparza is one of five UTEP athletes who will be inducted into the UTEP Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

The other inductees are:

Jordan Palmer (football)

Emmitt Berry (track & field)

Randy Culpepper (men's basketball)

Thomas Howard (football)