UTEP track & field’s Benhadja, Simpson to begin competition at NCAA Championships in Eugene June 12

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP track and field’s Marissa Simpson (100H) and Loubna Benhadja (400H) will compete in the semifinals at the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in historic Hayward Field on Thursday evening.

Simpson is scheduled to compete in the women’s 100-meter hurdles semifinal at 5:08 p.m. PT/6:08 MT, and Benhadja will run the 400-meter hurdles semifinal at 6:14 p.m. PT/7:14 MT.

Fans can catch the action on ESPN on Thursday and ESPN2 on Saturday.

NCAA OTF CHAMPIONSHIPS INFORMATION

Live Results | Schedule | TV: Thursday (ESPN), Saturday (ESPN2) | Full Broadcast Schedule

Simpson is competing in her third consecutive outdoor championships, and fifth overall, including the indoor trips in 2024 and 2025.

Benhadja is making her second trip overall, but first in the 400 hurdles.

Benhadja competed at the 2024 championships with the 4x400-meter relay team.

Simpson finished fourth overall, clocking in a 12.90 (+0.6) in the 100 hurdles quarterfinals at the NCAA West First Round on May 31 to advance to nationals.

Benhadja clocked in a personal-best 56.77 in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, placing third in heat one to qualify for the women’s 400 hurdles semifinal last Saturday at the West Prelims. The senior finished ninth overall.