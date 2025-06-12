UTEP track & field’s Benhadja, Simpson conclude season at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Oregon - UTEP track and field’s Marissa Simpson (100H) and Loubna Benhadja (400H) came up short in the semifinals at the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in historic Hayward Field on Thursday evening.

Simpson finished a spot short of advancing to Saturday’s 100-meter hurdles final.

The senior placed 10th with a time of 12.97. Simpson finished behind Ohio State’s Janela Spencer (12.947) and Clemson’s Oneka Wilson (12.944).

UCLA’s Yanla Ndjip-Nyemeck was first (12.71), and Oregon’s Ailyah McCormick placed second (12.76).

For Simpson, it was her third consecutive outdoor championships.

It was her best finish after placing 16th in 2023 in Austin, followed by a DNF in 2024.

Simpson wraps up her collegiate career as an eight-time CUSA champion.

Benhadja clocked in a 58.41, finishing 21st in the women’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals.

Michigan’s Savannah Sutherland was first (54.13) and Texas’ Akala Garrett was second (55.07).

For Benhadja, it was her second appearance at the outdoor championships and first in the 400H event.

The senior was also the first women’s UTEP 400 hurdler in 25 years to advance to nationals.

Benhadja took home her first gold medal in the 400 hurdles at the CUSA Championships, and followed that with a personal-best time of 56.77 at the West First Round on May 31 to advance to the championships.