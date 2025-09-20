UTEP falls in a nail biting battle to Louisiana-Monroe, 31-25

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners are took on the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Sun Bowl Stadium on Saturday.

SCORING PLAYS:

Aidan Armenta pass complete to Jake Godfrey for 12 yds for a TD (Luke Stagg KICK), 7-0 ULM.

Malachi Nelson pass complete to Trevon Tate for 73 yds for a TD (Carlos Arreola KICK), 7-7.

Braylon McReynolds run for 40 yds for a TD (Luke Stagg KICK), 14-7 ULM.

2Q:

Aidan Armenta pass complete to Jonathan Bibbs for 35 yds for a TD (Luke Stagg KICK), 21-7 ULM.

Luke Stagg 44 yd FG GOOD, 24-7 ULM.

3Q:

Hunter Herring run for 1 yd for a TD (Luke Stagg KICK), 31-7 ULM.

Carlos Arreola 27 yd FG GOOD. 34-7 ULM.

4Q:

Malachi Nelson pass complete to Wondame Davis Jr. for 44 yds for a TD Timeout UTEP, clock 13:31 (Hahsaun Wilson pass to for Two-Point Conversion), 31-18 ULM.

Malachi Nelson pass complete to Wondame Davis Jr. for 20 yds for a TD (Carlos Arreola KICK). 31-25 ULM.