UTEP falls in a nail biting battle to Louisiana-Monroe, 31-25
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners are took on the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Sun Bowl Stadium on Saturday.
SCORING PLAYS:
Aidan Armenta pass complete to Jake Godfrey for 12 yds for a TD (Luke Stagg KICK), 7-0 ULM.
Malachi Nelson pass complete to Trevon Tate for 73 yds for a TD (Carlos Arreola KICK), 7-7.
Braylon McReynolds run for 40 yds for a TD (Luke Stagg KICK), 14-7 ULM.
2Q:
Aidan Armenta pass complete to Jonathan Bibbs for 35 yds for a TD (Luke Stagg KICK), 21-7 ULM.
Luke Stagg 44 yd FG GOOD, 24-7 ULM.
3Q:
Hunter Herring run for 1 yd for a TD (Luke Stagg KICK), 31-7 ULM.
Carlos Arreola 27 yd FG GOOD. 34-7 ULM.
4Q:
Malachi Nelson pass complete to Wondame Davis Jr. for 44 yds for a TD Timeout UTEP, clock 13:31 (Hahsaun Wilson pass to for Two-Point Conversion), 31-18 ULM.
Malachi Nelson pass complete to Wondame Davis Jr. for 20 yds for a TD (Carlos Arreola KICK). 31-25 ULM.