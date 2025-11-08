HALFTIME: UTEP trails 20-13 against Jax State
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners are playing host to a top Conference USA contender, the Kennesaw State Owls after three weeks away from home field.
SCORING SUMMARY:
1Q:
C. Creel pass to D. Johnson for 77 yds, for a TD (G. Rippa KICK), 7-0 JVST
S. Locklear pass to W. Davis Jr. for 75 yds, for a TD (C. Arreola KICK), 7-7.
G. Rippa 30 yd FG GOOD, 10-7 JVST.
2Q:
S. Locklear pass intercepted, for a TD, C. Nix return for 93 yds, 17-7 JVST.
S. Locklear run for 1 yd, for a TD (Two-Point Conversion failed), 17-13 JVST.
G. Rippa 34 yd FG GOOD, 20-13 JVST.