UTEP Volleyball Sweeps Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Georgia -- UTEP Volleyball capped its final road trip of the regular season in dominant fashion, sweeping Kennesaw State, 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-21), Saturday afternoon at VyStar Arena.

With the win, the Miners improve to 23-3 overall and 13-1 in Conference USA play, matching the program record for best conference record in a single season. UTEP last accomplished a 13-1 mark during the 1984 campaign as a member of the Oil Country Athletic Conference. Kennesaw State falls to 16-8 and 10-4 in league action.

MATCH SUMMARY

UTEP set the tone early with a dominant 25-18 win in the opening frame, using sharp execution and a strong start at the net to keep Kennesaw State on its heels. The second set proved to be a battle, as the Miners built a steady lead before the Owls rallied to even things up late, but UTEP’s composure held firm in the closing points to pull out a tight 25-23 victory. With momentum fully on their side, the Miners carried their defensive presence and efficient attack into the third, jumping ahead early and never relinquishing control on their way to a 25-21 clincher.

LEADERBOARD

Torrance Lovesee led the way with a match-high 15 kills while hitting .343, and Sara Pustahija followed with 10 kills.

Kalia Kohler dished out a match-high 22 assists and Mattie Gantt added 14, combining for 34 helpers on the day.

Defensively, Fuka Sekita paced the Miners with 14 digs, and Danika Washington registered three blocks.

Lovesee also led all scorers with 16.5 points.

SPLIT BOX

As a team, UTEP held the statistical advantage in kills (44-38), assists (41-38), aces (4-2), and digs (46-44), while the Owls narrowly outblocked the Miners (6-5). UTEP posted a .282 hitting percentage while holding Kennesaw State to just .157.

SET-BY-SET

ONE | UTEP opened the match on fire, using a dominant offensive rhythm led by Torrance Lovesee and Luvina Oguntimehin to take control early. The Miners built a steady lead behind multiple Kennesaw State attack errors and a service ace from Kalia Kohler, while Lovesee strung together a series of kills that kept momentum squarely on UTEP’s side. Down the stretch, Sara Pustahija and Oguntimehin continued to pour on the pressure, closing out the set with a 25-18 win after Washington sealed the frame with a kill.

TWO | Set two was a test of composure for UTEP as Kennesaw State fought back to even things late, but the Miners’ balance and resilience held firm. Lovesee once again led the charge with key kills, joined by Washington and Crowe to give UTEP an early cushion. Despite a late KSU rally that tied the frame at 19-all, UTEP regrouped out of a timeout. Pustahija delivered in crunch time, and a clutch block from Washington and Oguntimehin on set point secured the 25-23 victory, pushing the Miners ahead 2-0.

THREE | UTEP refused to let up in the third, racing out to an 8-2 advantage behind a commanding defensive wall from Washington, Oguntimehin, and Crowe. The Owls tried to claw back, but UTEP’s front-line dominance and efficient hitting—particularly from Pustahija and Lovesee—kept them at bay. Even as KSU threatened late, the Miners’ composure shone through as Braziel and Washington provided timely kills. Pustahija slammed down the match winner to seal the 25-21 decision and complete the sweep.

UP NEXT

UTEP closes out the regular season at home in El Paso, Texas, hosting FIU for Senior Weekend, Nov. 14-15, at Memorial Gym. Both matches will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Give a gift to UTEP Women's Volleyball by donating to the Point Miners Club.



Stay up to date with UTEP Volleyball by subscribing to the team's newsletter here.



For complete coverage of UTEP Women's Volleyball, be sure to follow the Miners on social media at @utepvb (Instagram), @UTEPVolleyball (Facebook), and @UTEPVB (X) or visit the official home of UTEP Athletics at UTEPMiners.com.