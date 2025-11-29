Tensaie Makes History as UTEP Extends Perfect Start in 69-52 Win Over Denver

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP women’s basketball team extended its unbeaten start and protected its perfect home record with a 69–52 victory over Denver on Saturday at the Don Haskins Center. The Miners improved to 6–0 for the first time in nearly a decade, using a strong defensive effort and a record-setting shooting performance to stay unbeaten.

UTEP once again showcased balance throughout the lineup and delivered its most dominant defensive outing of the year, highlighted by four players scoring in double figures and a historic day from beyond the arc. Ivane Tensaie powered the offense with 26 points on 8-of-12 shooting from three, setting a UTEP single-game record for three-pointers made. Sirviva Legions followed with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Ndack Mbengue added 12 points and 10 boards to secure her second straight double-double of the early season. Mary Moses Amaniyo chipped in 11 points and five rebounds, and Delma Zita directed the attack with a team-high six assists and four steals.

“Denver played hard and really tested us,” head coach Keitha Adams said. “I thought we had some good offensive balance today, and in the second half our second-effort plays got us over the hump. When they trimmed the lead, our defense kicked into another level. It was a good win for us.”

UTEP struck first and set the tone early with a 13–0 run over the opening six minutes. The Miners controlled the paint and the tempo, holding Denver scoreless until late in the quarter. Even during a four-minute scoring drought of their own, UTEP limited the Pioneers to just four points, carrying a 19–9 lead into the second.

The second quarter remained steady as UTEP continued to apply defensive pressure, holding Denver without a point for the final 2:47 of the half. The Miners added key baskets down the stretch to extend the margin, with Tensaie leading all scorers at the break with 11 points and Legions contributing eight points and five boards. UTEP built a 30-17 halftime lead after holding the Pioneers to just 19.4 percent shooting in the opening half.

Denver opened the third quarter with its strongest stretch of the afternoon, slowing UTEP’s offensive rhythm and closing the period on a 10–0 run over the final three minutes. The Pioneers outscored UTEP 21–15 in the frame, but the Miners maintained control and entered the fourth with a 45–38 lead.

The Orange and Blue responded decisively in the final period, erupting for a 12-0 run that broke the game open. Tensaie’s record-breaking eighth three-pointer capped the surge and pushed the margin to 20, the Miners’ largest lead of the game. UTEP controlled the final stretch on both ends to secure a 69-52 victory.

UTEP finished shooting 40.3 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from three, and 84.6 percent at the line, adding 39 rebounds, 14 assists, 24 fast-break points, and forcing 21 turnovers to cap a complete team effort.

Denver was led by Coryn Watts, who posted 19 points and five rebounds. Brooke Murrell added 10 points and eight boards, while Laia Monclova contributed nine points, seven rebounds, and a team-high four steals to pace the Pioneers.

UP NEXT

UTEP returns to the Don Haskins Center on Wednesday to host Texas A&M–Corpus Christi (Dec. 3) before heading back on the road for two challenging nonconference matchups at TCU (Dec. 6) and BYU (Dec. 13).

