UTEP’s Malachi Nelson enters transfer portal
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP quarterback Malachi Nelson has entered the transfer portal. His agent, Justin J. Giangrande, confirmed the news on social media, and UTEP Athletics confirmed the news to ABC-7 this afternoon.
The former five-star quarterback started for the Miners at the beginning of the 2025 season. It was a different story by the end of the season, however. UTEP coaching staff replaced Nelson as starter by the second half of the season.
Nelson had committed to UTEP in January 2025. ABC-7's Bea Martinez sat down with him for an exclusive one-on-one interview in April 2025. Nelson had formerly played for the USC Trojans and the Boise State Broncos. Before that he was the No. 1 recruit of ESPN's 2023 recruiting class.