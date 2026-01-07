UTEP’s Malachi Nelson enters transfer portal

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP quarterback Malachi Nelson has entered the transfer portal. His agent, Justin J. Giangrande, confirmed the news on social media, and UTEP Athletics confirmed the news to ABC-7 this afternoon.

The former five-star quarterback started for the Miners at the beginning of the 2025 season. It was a different story by the end of the season, however. UTEP coaching staff replaced Nelson as starter by the second half of the season.

Malachi Nelson (Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

Nelson had committed to UTEP in January 2025. ABC-7's Bea Martinez sat down with him for an exclusive one-on-one interview in April 2025. Nelson had formerly played for the USC Trojans and the Boise State Broncos. Before that he was the No. 1 recruit of ESPN's 2023 recruiting class.