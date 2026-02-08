Former UTEP Linebacker Tyrice Knight wins first Super Bowl as Seahawks top Patriots, 29-13

SANTA CLARA, California (KVIA) -- In his second year in the NFL, former UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight becomes a Super Bowl Champion after the Seattle Seahawks' triumph over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Knight started at Independence Community College and then joined the UTEP Miners in 2020-2023. Over four seasons at UTEP, he started 43 games and racked up 390 total tackles, establishing himself as a key defensive player and earning a spot in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The former Miner garnered one total tackle on special teams making it 145 career total tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Knight becomes the first Miner to play in a Super Bowl since 2002.