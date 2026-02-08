Skip to Content
UTEP

Former UTEP Linebacker Tyrice Knight wins first Super Bowl as Seahawks top Patriots, 29-13

Seattle Seahawks
By
New
Published 8:31 PM

SANTA CLARA, California (KVIA) -- In his second year in the NFL, former UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight becomes a Super Bowl Champion after the Seattle Seahawks' triumph over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Knight started at Independence Community College and then joined the UTEP Miners in 2020-2023. Over four seasons at UTEP, he started 43 games and racked up 390 total tackles, establishing himself as a key defensive player and earning a spot in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The former Miner garnered one total tackle on special teams making it 145 career total tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Knight becomes the first Miner to play in a Super Bowl since 2002.

Article Topic Follows: UTEP

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.