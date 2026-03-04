UTEP Women’s Basketball Begins Final Road Swing Thursday at Sam Houston

EL PASO, Texas -- The UTEP women’s basketball team (13–14, 5–11 CUSA) opens a pivotal two-game Conference USA road trip at Sam Houston, as the Miners aim to finish the regular season strong and keep their postseason hopes alive. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. MT / 6:30 p.m. CT in Huntsville, Texas.

SCOUTING SAM HOUSTON

Sam Houston enters Thursday’s matchup at 16–11 overall and 9–7 in Conference USA play. The Bearkats are currently on a three-game losing streak and most recently fell at home to LA Tech, 75–60 (Feb. 28). Sam Houston is led by head coach Ravon Justice, who is in her eighth season at the helm.

Sam Houston currently sits sixth in the Conference USA standings while averaging 65.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, and 13.4 assists per game (second in CUSA). The Bearkats lead the league in offensive rebounding at 14.9 per contest (26th nationally) and rank third in CUSA in free-throw attempts per game (21.1; 28th nationally), shooting 39.1 percent from the field, 27.8 percent from three-point range, and 62.4 percent at the line. Defensively, Sam Houston allows 59.0 points per game while holding opponents to 41.5 percent shooting overall and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc and ranks among the nation’s most disruptive teams by forcing 25.7 turnovers per game (fourth nationally) and averaging 13.6 steals per contest (ninth nationally).

Fanta Kone leads the Bearkats with 12.7 points per game while directing the offense at a Conference USA-best 4.8 assists per contest and adding a league-leading 3.5 steals per game. Deborah Ogayemi provides a strong two-way presence, averaging 11.8 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds per outing to go along with 2.6 steals per game (fourth in CUSA). Nyla Inmon adds balance to the attack with 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

MINER NOTABLES

Two Miners are averaging double figures in scoring, led by Portia Adams (11.1 ppg) and Ivane Tensaie (10.2 ppg). Mary Moses Amaniyo and Ndack Mbengue are both nearing double-doubles, as Amaniyo leads the team with 8.4 rebounds per game to go along with 9.0 points per contest, while Mbengue adds 9.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Adams also paces the Miners in assists at 2.6 per game, followed by Delma Zita at 2.4, and Heaven Samayoa-Mathis leads the team in steals at 1.5 per outing. Amaniyo tops the squad in field-goal percentage at 52.1 percent, while Adams leads from three-point range (39.2 percent) and at the free-throw line (79.3 percent).

SERIES HISTORY

Thursday’s matchup marks the ninth meeting all-time between the two programs. The Miners are 7–1 in the series after a 70–58 setback to Sam Houston earlier this season in El Paso.

MINERS FALL TO KENNESAW STATE, 58-57

In a one-point battle on Senior Day inside the Don Haskins Center, the UTEP women’s basketball team came up just short in a 58–57 loss to Kennesaw State on Saturday. The Miners moved to 13–14 overall and 5–11 in Conference USA play. UTEP shot 35.8 percent from the field and went 15-of-17 at the free-throw line (88.2 percent), while forcing 21 turnovers and collecting nine steals. The Orange and Blue held a 15–11 edge in fast-break points and generated 12 second-chance points, but Kennesaw State converted takeaways into a 21–17 advantage in points off turnovers and finished with a 17–12 edge in second-chance scoring.

UTEP opened on a 12–4 surge before the Owls answered with a late first-quarter run to take a narrow lead into the second. The Miners battled through momentum swings and trailed 27–26 at halftime. Out of the break, UTEP briefly reclaimed the advantage, but Kennesaw State carried a 44–40 edge into the fourth. The final period featured multiple lead changes, and the Miners took a 57–54 lead with under a minute remaining before the Owls converted four straight free throws in the closing seconds, including the go-ahead pair with one second left, to secure the 58–57 result.

POSTSEASON IMPLICATIONS

With one game remaining in the regular season, Thursday’s matchup carries major implications in the Conference USA standings. UTEP currently occupies the final qualifying spot for the conference tournament in 10th place.

A win would help the Miners solidify their hold on a postseason berth entering the final day of the regular season.

ADAMS ON FIRE

Portia Adams continues to provide a steady scoring presence for UTEP in Conference USA play, reaching double figures in 12 of 16 league games. The senior guard recorded 16 points, five assists, and four rebounds in the Miners’ game against Kennesaw State and earlier de-livered a season-high 23 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter to help secure UTEP’s 66–64 victory over Jax State (Feb. 26).

In conference play, Adams leads the Miners with 12.6 points per game (12th in CUSA) while also pacing the team in assists (2.4 apg) and three-point percentage (38.1). She adds 3.1 re-bounds per contest, continuing to anchor UTEP’s backcourt with her scoring, playmaking, and perimeter shooting as the Miners close the regular season.

MBENGUE’S FRONTCOURT IMPACT

Ndack Mbengue continues to anchor UTEP’s frontcourt, most recently recording 11 points and 11 rebounds against Kennesaw State to secure her ninth double-double of the season and third straight. The senior forward also posted 10 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks in the Miners’ 66–64 victory over Jax State, providing a steady interior presence through physical play, rebounding, and rim protection.

Mbengue has now secured double-digit rebounds in 13 games this season, including seven in Conference USA play, underscoring her importance in the paint on both ends of the floor as the Miners close the regular season.

AMANIYO ANCHORS UTEP INSIDE

Mary Moses Amaniyo continues to provide a strong interior presence for the Miners, most recently recording 12 points, nine rebounds, and a block against Kennesaw State, narrowly missing a double-double. The sophomore forward also delivered a standout effort in UTEP’s 66–64 victory over Jax State, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds, and a career-high four steals.

Amaniyo is averaging 9.0 points and a team-best 8.4 rebounds per game while leading UTEP in field-goal percentage at 52.1 percent, bringing consistent energy on the glass and efficiency around the rim.

TENSAIE FOR THREEE!

Ivane Tensaie continues to be a key perimeter threat for UTEP, most recently totaling 10 points, three assists, and two steals in the Miners’ 66–64 victory over Jax State (Feb. 26) while connecting on three three-pointers. The junior guard second in scoring for the Miners at 10.2 points per game and remains one of Conference USA’s most consistent threats from beyond the arc.

Tensaie has knocked down 66 three-pointers this season, ranking among the top 85 nationally and third in Conference USA, and recently moved into third place all-time in pro-gram history in three-pointers made (186). Her ability to stretch the floor and deliver in key moments continues to be a major factor in UTEP’s offensive attack as the Miners close the regular season.

HEAVEN ON THE HEIST

Heaven Samayoa-Mathis continues to set the tone on both ends of the floor for the Miners, most recently recording 10 points, five rebounds, and three steals in UTEP’s 66–64 victory over Jax State (Feb. 26), including the go-ahead jumper in the final seconds. The senior guard remains a steady presence in the backcourt, impacting the game through defensive pressure and timely offensive production.

Samayoa-Mathis leads UTEP in total steals (41) and averages a team-best 1.5 steals per game. She has recorded two or more steals in nearly half of UTEP’s games this season, with her ability to apply ball pressure, create transition opportunities, and deliver in clutch moments continuing to define the Miners’ identity down the stretch.

WOLDAI’S GROWTH PAYING DIVIDENDS

Aolani Woldai continues to make a strong impact off the bench, most recently contributing eight points and three rebounds in UTEP’s 66–64 victory over Jax State (Feb. 26). The fresh-man guard has seen her role expand in recent weeks, averaging 16.5 minutes per game over the last seven contests, while providing consistent energy and production on both ends of the floor. She recently scored a career-high 17 points in just 18 minutes to lead UTEP to a 79–72 road win at Delaware (Feb. 14).

DELMA DELIVERS

Delma Zita continues to expand her impact for UTEP, most notably knocking down a clutch three-pointer with just under a minute remaining to tie the game in the Miners’ 66–64 victory over Jax State (Feb. 26). Not typically known for her perimeter shooting, the timely make underscored Zita’s confidence and poise in a critical late-game moment.

Zita’s role has grown steadily down the stretch, as she has logged 30 or more minutes in each of the last six games while averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 assists, and 2,3 steals per contest during that span. Her increased presence on the floor has provided UTEP with added versatility, toughness, and playmaking.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE DUO

Forwards Ndack Mbengue and Mary Moses Amaniyo continue to anchor UTEP’s frontcourt as one of the nation’s most productive interior duos. Both have recorded seven double-doubles this season, consistently providing physicality, rebounding, and second-chance opportunities that define the Miners’ interior presence.

Amaniyo ranks fifth in Conference USA in offensive rebounds per game (3.3) and sits 82nd nationally and fourth in the league in total rebounds (8.4 per game), while Ndack Mbengue follows closely at 8.0 rebounds per contest and 3.3 offensive boards per game. The duo’s consistent production on the glass continues to give UTEP a nightly edge and reinforces the Miners’ standing as one of the nation’s top rebounding teams.

NATIONALLY RANKED ON THE GLASS

The Miners continue to establish rebounding as a defining strength, ranking among the nation’s leaders in the top 75 nationally in rebounds per game (39.3) and 26th nationally in offensive rebounds per contest (14.9).

UTEP delivered a historic performance on the glass in its win over the University of the Southwest, pulling down a program-record 74 total rebounds, including a program-best 39 offensive boards. The outing marked the second time this season UTEP has rewritten the record book on the offensive glass, after previously setting the program mark with 33 offensive rebounds against Western New Mexico (Nov. 11).

QUARTER SCORING MILESTONES

UTEP has seen three individual 14-point quarters this season, each delivered by a different Miner and tying for the third-most points scored by a player in a single quarter in program history.

Ivane Tensaie, 3rd quarter at Kansas City (Nov. 25)

Mary Moses Amaniyo, 2nd quarter vs USW (Dec. 29)

Ndack Mbengue, 2nd quarter vs Delaware (Jan. 2)

EXPLOSIVE FRAMES

UTEP’s ability to produce explosive scoring stretches has continued to define its season, most recently erupting for 28 points in the fourth quarter of its 66–64 victory over Jax State. The late surge added to a growing pattern of timely offensive runs, as the Miners also poured in 26 points in the third quarter of their road win at NM State (Feb. 21). UTEP previously closed its victory at Delaware (Feb. 14) with 26 fourth-quarter points, scored 30 in the opening quarter against Nicholls (Nov. 8) tying for the 10th-most points in a quarter in program history and tallied 29 during the third quarter at Kansas City (Nov. 25).

That offensive firepower was on full display earlier this season when UTEP matched a program record with 56 first-half points against USW (Dec. 29), tying the most points scored in a half in school history. The Miners capitalized on transition opportunities and second-chance points to build a commanding 56–22 halftime advantage, showcasing the rhythm and pace that have fueled their highest-scoring stretches.

STRENGTH IN NUMBERS

UTEP’s depth continues to be one of its strongest assets, with the Miners ranking second in Conference USA in bench points per game at 20.3.

The Miners second unit has provided consistent offensive balance and versatility, making the Miners’ bench currently one of the most productive in the conference.

QUARTER FRENZY

Ivane Tensaie has joined one of the rarest scoring lists in program history. With her previous 14-point third quarter at Kansas City (Nov. 25) and 13-point fourth quarter vs. FIU last season (Jan. 18, 2025), she is now one of only four players in UTEP history to record multiple quarters with 13+ points.

The exclusive list includes:

Sparkle Taylor - Four times (‘16-17)

Najala Howell - Three times (‘17-18)

Katarina Zec - Two times (‘17-18) (‘19-20)

MILESTONE WATCH

The win over Jax State (Feb. 26) marked Head Coach Keitha Adams’ 400th career Division I victory.

Ivane Tensaie has moved into third all-time in program history with 186 career made threes.



Portia Adams recently surpassed the 1,000-career-point milestone vs Sam Houston (Feb 7), marking a significant achievement in her collegiate career.

AMANIYO JOINS ELITE COMPANY

Mary Moses Amaniyo continued to establish herself as one of the nation’s elite rebounders, posting two of the top performances in program history within the first month of the season. She opened the year with a UTEP-record 22 rebounds against PVAMU (Nov. 3) and later grabbed 18 boards in the win over UT Martin (Nov. 22).

Amaniyo is the first Miner since Kayla Thornton in 2013-14 to record multiple games with 18 or more rebounds in the same season. Her presence on the glass continues to anchor UTEP’s interior play and generate critical extra-possession opportunities.

GOING BACK-TO-BACK

UTEP earned Conference USA Player of the Week honors in consecutive weeks earlier this season, marking the program’s first back-to-back weekly awards since the 2013–14 campaign. Mary Moses Amaniyo claimed the honor on Nov. 24, followed by Ivane Tensaie on Dec. 1 after her record-setting performance from beyond the arc. The Miners’ last pair of consecutive honorees prior to this season came in 2014, when Kayla Thornton earned the award on Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.

SENIOR 5

For the first time since UTEP began tracking lineup records in 1983, the Miners started their first 13 games with an all-senior starting lineup. The veteran group provided experience, leadership, and stability, anchoring UTEP’s strong start to the season.

UP NEXT

UTEP will close the regular season on the road at LA Tech (March 7), with Conference USA Tournament positioning still in play.

