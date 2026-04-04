UTEP Softball Edged by Delaware in Series Finale

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP softball dropped the series finale, 6-3, to Delaware Saturday afternoon at Helen of Troy Field.

UTEP moves to 11-23 overall and 3-12 in Conference USA play, while Delaware improves to 18-19 (8-7 CUSA).

UTEP struck first in the opening frame when Iliana Munoz delivered an RBI single up the middle, scoring Ari Leon for a 1-0 lead.

Delaware answered in the fourth inning with a two-RBI single to take a 2-1 advantage.

The Blue Hens broke the game open in the seventh inning, capitalizing on a wild pitch before bases were cleared off a three-RBI triple down the right field line to extend the lead to 6-1.

UTEP rallied in the bottom of the seventh, as Aaliyah Betancourt singled to right field to plate two runs, but the comeback fell short, 6-3.

UTEP outhit Delaware, 6-5, in the contest. Ari Leon went 1-for-3 with a run scored, while Brantley Lavas finished 1-for-2 with a double, a run scored, and drew two walks. Iliana Munoz recorded one hit and one RBI, while also leading the defense with six putouts at first base.

Kenna Carranza reached base three times, drawing three walks and adding a sacrifice bunt while scoring a run. Paige Lassiter tallied one hit, and Marissa Burchard went 1-for-2 while also reaching base on a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Aaliyah Betancourt drove in two runs on a 1-for-3 performance, and Kendall Angulo added a walk as a pinch hitter.

In the circle, Tatyana Vega (8-9) was charged with the loss after tossing 4.0 innings with three strikeouts and two earned runs allowed. Ryann Presswood provided effective relief with 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, while Serenity Jacoway closed out the game with 1.0 inning of work, surrendering one hit.

ON DECK

UTEP will travel to Tempe, Arizona, for a midweek matchup against Arizona State at Farrington Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. MST / 2 p.m. MDT on Tuesday, April 7, with the game set to be streamed on ESPN+.