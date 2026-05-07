UTEP’s Dylan Teeter heads to NCAA men’s golf Tucson Regionals May 18-20

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP’s Dylan Teeter punched his ticket to his second straight NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Regionals at the Gallery Golf Club in Marana, Ariz., on May 18-20.

Teeter is the first Miner since Charles Corner (2017 and 2018) to advance to back-to-back NCAA Regionals.

Corner was the last Miner to advance to the NCAA Championships in 2018. Before that, Chris Baryla was the last to do so in 2004.

Teeter will be seeded second behind first-seeded No. 101 Nebraska’s Rudy Sautron. No. 144 LMU’s Trevor Algya is third, No. 231 Missouri’s Veikka Viskari is fourth, and No. 493 NM State’s Javier Delgadillo is the fifth seed.

Teeter, who’s ranked No. 137 in the latest ScoreBoard polls, leads the Miners with a 70.3 stroke average.

The fifth-year player earned four CUSA Golfer of the Week honors (Sept. 3 & 10, and April 8 & 15) and six for his career – both program records.

He’s played in all 12 tournaments and was the top Miner in nine of those. Teeter also forged six top-10 finishes along with a trio of top-5 finishes.

At the CUSA Championship in stroke play, Teeter finished tied for second place after firing 9-under par 207.

Teeter, the highest-ranked player at the championship, penciled in a career-low 63 in round two, a stroke off the course record.

Teeter’s efforts helped propel UTEP to a first-place finish at 31-under par in stroke play action.

The Miners advanced to match play as the No. 1 seed, defeating No. 4 Middle Tennessee, 4-1, in the semifinals.

Teeter defeated Carter Meneth, 4&3, along the way.

The native of Bixby, Okla., opened the season with a sixth-place finish at the Island Resorts Intercollegiate and followed that with a tied-for-second-place finish at the Whirlwind Invitational.

Teeter finished tied for sixth at the Cowboy Classic and was third overall at the Mossy Oak Collegiate.

The 2026 NCAA Golf Championship will be held on May 29-June 3 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. Texas is the host institution for the 2026 championships.