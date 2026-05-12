UTEP men’s basketball lands Stetson transfer Janusz Ratowski

EL PASO, Texas - Janusz Ratowski (Stetson) has signed with the UTEP men’s basketball team, head coach Joe Golding announced Tuesday.

The 6-11 post spent one year with Texas A&M (2024-25).

He also previously played for multiple teams in Poland and was invited to U20 Poland national team in 2024.

A brief profile on Ratowski and a quote from Golding follows below.

Janusz Ratowski

Forward

6-11, 240

Stetson

Chotomow, Poland

AT STETSON (2025-26)

2025-26 (RS-FRESHMAN)

Appeared in 25 games off the bench, pitching in 2.2 ppg on 63.2 percent shooting (24-38) in 7.8 mpg … added 1.7 rpg, along with seven blocks and six steals … almost half (19) of his total rebounds (42) came at the offensive end … tallied a career-high 11 points while hitting all four shots from the floor at North Alabama (1/1/26) … registered five points and a career-best eight boards (seven offensive) against Fort Lauderdale (11/7/25) … showed out with seven points on a perfect shooting night (3-3 FG, 1-1 3PT) while snaring four boards and blocking a career-most two shots at ACC power Miami (11/10/25) … hit all three shots and snagged four boards against Wright State (11/25/25) … also went 3-3 shooting for six points in 10 minutes against Central Arkansas (2/19/26) … had six points in eight minutes vs. Southern Utah (11/29/25).

AT TEXAS A&M

2024-25 (FRESHMAN)

Sat out the season as a redshirt.

PREP

Gained ample experience on the international level in Poland, including being invited to the U20 national team in 2024 … starred with SMS PZKosz Wladyssalwowo from 2020-24, breaking through to start the final two seasons … nearly averaged a double-double (9.6 ppg, 9.4 rpg) in 28 appearances in 2023-24 … registered 8.7 ppg and 6.4 rpg in 29 games in 2022-23 … in a pair of tilts with Profbud Legia Warszawa in 2023-24, he stuffed the stat sheet with 14.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 1.5 apg and 1.5 bpg … while competing at the Polish U19 championship in 2023, he tormented the opposition with 15.2 ppg, 11.4 rpg and 2.1 apg across nine tilts… notched 10 points to go along with seven boards and two helpers in 18 minutes of action vs. the top team in U20 Spain … nailed all of his shots from the floor … amassed 20 points, four boards and two blocks, helped by going 4-6 from distance, with Poland 2 Liga in 2023 … lit up Flota Gdynia for 24 points on 50.0 percent shooting.

Head coach Joe Golding:

" We are very excited to add Janusz to the 2026-27 roster. He shores up our depth on the frontline and at 6'11, 240, he gives us a big man that can compete with what we'll see in the Mountain West Conference. He's shown a lot of potential the last couple seasons in college basketball, and he has also been a member of Poland's U-20 national team. We truly believe his best days are ahead of him and can't wait to see what he can do in a UTEP uniform.”