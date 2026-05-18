UTEP basketball adds high school standout Kaleb Jackson

EL PASO, Texas - Kaleb Jackson (Kingdom Collegiate Academy) has signed with the UTEP men’s basketball team, head coach Joe Golding announced Monday.

A brief profile on Jackson and a quote from Golding follows below.

Kaleb Jackson

Guard

6-7, 185

Kingdom Collegiate Academy

Duncanville, Texas

PREP

Two-year starter for Kingdom Collegiate Academy who amassed more than 1,000 points (1,068) and 450+ rebounds (456) … was active on both the offensive (145) and defensive glass (311) … also registered 171 assists, 100 steals and 58 blocks in that timeframe … overall accounted for 16.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.6 spg and 0.9 bpg during his prep career … put up 15.8 ppg while also registering 7.1 rpg and 2.2 apg in 2025-26 … also posted 31 steals and 22 blocks … connected on 46.7 percent (168-350) from the floor, including sinking 33-105 (31.4 percent) from distance … got downhill, nailing 103-148 (69.6 percent) at the charity stripe … compiled eight double-doubles on the season, with five of those being of the 20+ points and 10+ rebounds variety … surpassed double figures in scoring in 25 contests, including dropping 20+ points 11 times … surged out of the gates with 10 straight double-digit efforts, with a 32-point showing against Seguin (11/20/25) … the game kickstarted a stretch with 20+ points in three consecutive tilts … went past 20 points four of the final five affairs of the year … tallied 27 points to go along with 10 boards against Dallas Christian Academy (2/10/26) … scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds vs. Austin Prep Academy (2/26/26) … produced a double-double (22 points, 11 boards) vs. APA (10/27/25) in the season opener and followed that up with 23 points and 15 boards vs. APA (11/4/25) in the second game of the year … lit up the opposition for 17.6 ppg while snaring 7.2 rpg to go along with 3.2 apg, 2.2 spg and 1.2 bpg in a dynamic junior campaign in 2024-25 … made 52.3 percent (215-411) of his looks, including 33-112 (29.5 percent) from 3-point land … also hit 82-123 (66.7 percent) of his free throws … put up 24 double-digit scoring efforts on the year … notched 11 contests of 20+ points, with three of at least 30 … exploded for 57 points and 24 rebounds against Winston School of Dallas (1/7/25) … posted double-doubles in four others contests on the campaign … put up 24 points while grabbing 13 caroms against Wilson (11/12/24) … poured in 24 points and snagged 11 boards vs. Greenhill (11/22/24) … registered 17 points to go along with 10 rebounds against Episcopal School of Dallas (12/14) … erupted for 32 points and 11 boards vs. Fairhill (1/24/25) … notched multiple steals in 16 tilts, including coming away with nine vs. PA (12/20/24) and seven vs. both Molina (12/5/24) and Fairhill … credited with at least four assists in 12 games … really amped up his playmaking down the stretch, accounting for 5.3 apg over the final seven contests.

Head coach Joe Golding:

"Kaleb Jackson gives us another dynamic, versatile player to add to the fold for 2026-27. He bolsters our freshman class, and his long, athletic frame will help us in a lot of ways. We're happy to have the chance to add him to the squad, and we think he has a chance to make an impact as a freshman because of his ability as a playmaker. Kaleb comes from a fantastic basketball family. He was committed to Coach Dan Russell at Weber State, and we're happy that he chose to join us in El Paso.”