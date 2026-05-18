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UTEP’s Dylan Teeter tied for 15th after first round of NCAA Regional

UTEP DYLAN TEETER PIC WEB 1
UTEP Athletics
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Published 9:03 PM

MARANA, Arizona - UTEP’s No. 137 Dylan Teeter shot 2-under par 70 after round one and sits tied for 15th at the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Regionals at the Gallery Golf Club (par 72 | 7,317 yards) on Monday.

Second-seeded Teeter shot 3-under on the front nine, penciling in three birdies at holes two, six, and nine.

Teeter struggled on the back nine, opening with a bogey on hole 10.

Teeter birdied hole 13, but followed with a double bogey at 14. Teeter rebounded with back-to-back birdies at 16 and 17, but concluded his round with another bogey, finishing at 2-under. 

Teeter is tied with six other players. Duke’s No. 79 William Love and Arkansas State’s Cole Kirby are tied atop the leaderboard at 7-under par 65.

Three players are tied for third at 5-under 67, while nine are tied for sixth at 3-under par 69. 

Teeter is set to tee off round two on hole one at 10:23 a.m. MDT/9:23 PT. 

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Adrian Ochoa

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