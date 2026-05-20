UTEP’s Dylan Teeter finishes tied for 6th at the NCAA men’s golf regionals

MARANA, Arizona - UTEP’s No. 137 Dylan Teeter shot 4-under par 68, finishing tied for sixth overall, but came up short of advancing to the championships in the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Marana Regional at The Gallery Golf Club (par 72 | 7,317 yards) on Wednesday.

Teeter (70-67-68) was impressive in the three-day, 54-hole event, carding 11-under par 205 to conclude his UTEP career.

He carried a clean scorecard in round three, tallying four birdies and zero bogeys.

Teeter made a move in round two, firing a 67 to move up eight spots, but he came up short of competing at the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships, finishing four strokes behind the leader.

Teeter opened his round with a birdie at one, also penciling in birdies on holes eight, 15, and 18.

Overall, he recorded 15 birdies, tying for 11th in the field.

No. 20 Alabama finished sixth, missing the team cut, and paved the way for the Crimson Tide’s No. 8 William Jennings (67-65-69—201) to advance to the next round as the regional champion.

Jennings (-15) tied for first with three other players.

Tarleton State’s No. 142 Alvaro Pastor (69-67-68—204) placed fifth overall. TSU concluded its round in 10th place.

Teeter finished ahead of 18 ranked players and was first of the five individual qualifiers.

Teeter placed ahead of Nebraska’s No. 101 Rudy Sautron (69-75-69—213), NM State’s Javier Delgadillo (75-69-75—219), Missouri’s Veikka Viskari (78-74-67—219), and Loyola Marymount’s No. 144 Trevor Algya (76-71-75—222).

Teeter carded a team-high stroke average of 70.1 in 2025-26 and 71.5 for his UTEP career.

He played in 38 career tournaments and finished in the top 10 in 12 of them. The Bixby, Okla., concludes his career as the program leader with six career Conference USA Player of the Week honors, including a school-record four weekly awards this season.

CUSA named Teeter the 2026 Men’s Golfer of the Year on May 15, becoming the first Miner to win the prestigious honor in nine seasons (Frederik Dreier).

Teeter landed on the All-CUSA first team, making it three consecutive seasons being named all-conference (second team in 2024 and 2025).

Teeter’s tied-for-sixth-place finish was the highest by a Miner at regionals since 2018, when Charles Corner tied for third overall at the Pacific Regional.

Teeter’s back-to-back appearances at the NCAA Regionals were the first for a Miner since 2017 and 2018 (Corner).

Teeter made his way to the Sun City from Oklahoma City University (2021-2023) before the 2023-24 campaign, and earned a degree in multidisciplinary studies from The University of Texas at El Paso in December ‘25.