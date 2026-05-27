Mountain West announces 2026 football broadcast schedule; UTEP to face Air Force on CW

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - The Mountain West Conference, in conjunction with its national broadcast partners, revealed UTEP’s 2026 football broadcast schedule on Wednesday.

The Miners have six games scheduled on national television.

UTEP will play six games on MW+:

Sept. 12 vs. Texas Southern (7 p.m. MT)

Sept. 26 vs. Oregon State (7 p.m. MT)

Oct. 3 at New Mexico (time TBD)

Oct. 17 vs. San Jose State (time TBD)

Oct. 31 at North Dakota State (1:30 p.m. MT)

Nov. 28 at NIU (time TBD)

Three contests are slated to be on FOX Networks: Oct. 10 vs. Nevada, Nov. 7 vs. Hawai’i, and Nov. 14 vs. Wyoming. Times for the games slated on the FOX Networks will be announced 12 days before kickoff.

One game is scheduled to be on The CW: at Air Force (6 p.m. MT).

The Miners will open the ’26 campaign on SEC Network+: Sept. 5 at Oklahoma (time TBD), and will play on the Big Ten Network: Sept. 19 at Michigan (1:30 p.m. MT).

MW+ INFORMATION

MW+ will be the exclusive streaming platform for live events across all 21 Mountain West sponsored sports not distributed on national linear television. Miner Nation can watch all its teams all season long, including matchups you won’t find anywhere else. Exclusive access will be available with mic’d up moments, behind-the-scenes, and original content. It’ll be the one destination for everything Mountain West.

SIGN UP AT: https://watch.themw.com

2026 UTEP FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS INFORMATION

For the first time since 2021, all of UTEP’s home games will be played on Saturdays. The Miners will host a pair of nonconference games – vs. Texas Southern (Sept. 12 at 7 PM) and Oregon State (Sept. 26 at 7 PM). Mountain West foes traveling to the Sun Bowl are Nevada (Oct. 10), San Jose State (Oct. 17), Hawai’i (Nov. 7), and Wyoming (Nov. 14).

For 2026 UTEP Football Season Tickets, call (915) 747-UTEP, email tickets@utep.edu , or visit www.utepminers.com/tickets . The Eisenberg Family Ticket Office is located at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP Campus).

2026 UTEP FOOTBALL BROADCAST/TIMES

Sept. 5 at Oklahoma – SECN+/Time TBD

Sept. 12 vs. Texas Southern – MW+/7 PM MT

Sept. 19 at Michigan – BTN/1:30 PM MT

Sept. 26 vs. Oregon State – MW+/7 PM MT (94th Homecoming)

Oct. 3 at New Mexico* – MW+/Time TBD

Oct. 10 vs. Nevada* – FOX Networks/Time TBD

Oct. 17 vs. San Jose State* – MW+/Time TBD (Hall of Fame Game)

Oct. 31 at North Dakota State* – MW+/1:30 PM MT

Nov. 7 vs. Hawai’i* – FOX Networks/Time TBD

Nov. 14 vs. Wyoming* – FOX Networks/Time TBD

Nov. 20 at Air Force* – The CW/6 PM MT

Nov. 28 at NIU* – MW+/Time TBD

*MW Contest | BOLD – Home Game | Bye week: Oct. 24

QUICK NOTES ON EACH OPPONENT

WEEK 1 (Sat., Sept. 5) at Oklahoma Sooners (Southeastern Conference)

SEC Network+/Time TBD

Norman, Oklahoma – Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (80,126)

2025 Record: 10-3, 6-2 SEC

All-time vs. UTEP: 5-0

Last meeting: Sept. 3, 2022 – UTEP 13, at #9 Oklahoma 45

WEEK 2 (Sat., Sept. 12) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (Southwestern Athletic Conference)

MW+/7 PM MT

2025 Record: 6-5, 5-3 SWAC

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-3

Last meeting: Sept. 22, 2007 – UTEP 52, Texas Southern 12

WEEK 3 (Sat., Sept. 19) at Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten Conference)

Big Ten Network/1:30 PM MT

Ann Arbor, Mich. – Michigan Stadium (107,601)

2025 Record: 9-4, 7-2 B1G (lost to #13 Texas, 41-27, in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

WEEK 4 (Sat., Sept. 26) vs. Oregon State Beavers (Pac-12 Conference)

MW+/7 PM MT (94th Homecoming Game)

2025 Record: 2-10, 0-0 Conf.

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

WEEK 5 (Sat., Oct. 3) at New Mexico Lobos (Mountain West Conference)

MW+/Time TBD

Albuquerque, N.M. – University Stadium (37,440)

2025 Record: 9-4, 6-2 MW (lost to Minnesota, 20-17 OT, in the Rate Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 44-33-3

Last meeting: Sept. 17, 2022 – UTEP 10, at UNM 27

WEEK 6 (Sat., Oct. 10) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (Mountain West Conference)

FOX Networks/Time TBD

2025 Record: 3-9, 2-6 MW

All-time vs. UTEP: 3-1

Last meeting: Sept. 21, 2019 – at UTEP 21, Nevada 37

WEEK 7 (Sat., Oct. 17) vs. San Jose State Spartans (Mountain West Conference)

MW+/Time TBD (2026 Hall of Fame Game)

2025 Record: 3-9, 2-6 MW

All-time vs. UTEP: 5-5

Last meeting: Oct. 30, 2004 – UTEP 38, at SJSU 20

WEEK 8 (Sat., Oct. 31) at North Dakota State Bison (Mountain West Conference)

MW+/1:30 PM MT

Fargo, N.D. – Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome (18,700)

2025 Record: 12-1, 8-0 MVFC (lost to #17 Illinois State, 29-28, in NCAA FCS Second Round)

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

WEEK 9 (Sat., Nov. 7) vs. Hawai’i Warriors (Mountain West Conference)

FOX Networks/Time TBD

2025 Record: 9-4, 5-3 MW (beat Cal, 35-31, in Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl

All-time vs. UTEP: 18-13

Last meeting: Oct. 16, 2004 – at UTEP 51, UH 20

WEEK 10 (Sat., Nov. 14) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (Mountain West Conference)

FOX Networks/Time TBD

2025 Record: 4-8, 2-6 MW

All-time vs. UTEP: 26-6-1

Last meeting: Nov. 25, 1995 – at UTEP 19, Wyoming 42

WEEK 11 (Fri., Nov. 20) at Air Force Falcons (Mountain West Conference)

The CW/6 PM MT

U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado – Falcon Stadium (46,692)

2025 Record: 4-8, 3-5 MW

All-time vs. UTEP: 14-1

Last meeting: Nov. 30, 1995 – UTEP 46, at Air Force 56

WEEK 12 (Sat., Nov. 28) at NIU Huskies (Mountain West Conference)

MW+/Time TBD

DeKalb, Ill. – Huskie Stadium (20,257)

2025 Record: 3-9, 2-6 MAC

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-1

Last meeting: Sept. 28, 1996 – UTEP 37, at NIU 6

OPPONENTS’ 2025 POSTSEASON NOTES

Five of the Miners’ opponents advanced to postseason play in 2025. Hawai’i (9-4) defeated Cal in the Hawai’i Bowl, Michigan (9-4) lost to Texas in the Citrus Bowl, New Mexico (9-4) was edged out by Minnesota in the Rate Bowl, North Dakota State (12-1) fell against Illinois State in the NCAA FCS Playoff second round, and Oklahoma (10-3) lost against Alabama in the College Football Playoff first round.

CLIMBING HIGH

UTEP officially joins the Mountain West on July 1, 2026, following a 21-year run in Conference USA.