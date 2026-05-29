UTEP announces 2026 Athletics Hall of Fame induction class

EL PASO, Texas - Quintin Demps (football), Luster Goodwin (men's basketball), Mickael Hanany (track and field), Alix Moncada (rifle), and Esther Otieno (track and field) form the 23rd induction class into the UTEP Athletics Hall of Fame.

This year's class will be inducted on Friday, Oct. 16, at the Larry K. Durham Sports Center, and will be honored at the Miners' football game versus San Jose State on Saturday, Oct. 17.



Demps was a standout safety, leading the UTEP football team to 25 victories and two bowl appearances from 2004-07.

He ranks first in school history in interception yards (404) and second in interceptions (17).

He is tied for first in the Miner record book with three interceptions for touchdowns.

Demps had a nose for the football and a penchant for making game-changing plays.

He forced a fumble in the second overtime to preserve UTEP’s 35-28 win over Rice in 2004, and sealed the Miners’ 44-41 triumph over Houston (also in 2 OT’s) in 2005 with an interception of Cougar quarterback Kevin Kolb.

Demps garnered first team All-Conference USA honors in 2006 and 2007, and was recognized as the WAC Freshman of the Year in 2004.

Demps played 10 seasons in the NFL (2008-17), posting 312 tackles and 18 interceptions.

Goodwin is the no. 12 scorer in UTEP basketball history (1,327 points), but the consensus is he would rank much higher had the three-point shot existed during his playing days (1981-85).

He paced the Miners to three postseason tournament appearances – the National Invitation Tournament in 1983, and the NCAA Tournament in 1984 and 1985. Goodwin rates no. 5 in school history in field goals made (572) and shot 47.4 percent from the field and 81.9 percent from the line at UTEP.

He was second team All-WAC in 1984 and first team in 1985.

He was also first team NABC All-District in 1985. Goodwin was selected by Golden State in the fourth round of the 1985 NBA Draft.

Goodwin later returned to UTEP and served as an assistant coach under the legendary Don Haskins from 1995 to 1999.

Hanany was the 2008 NCAA Outdoor Champion in the high jump with a leap of 7’7” ¼. He was a seven-time All-American during his time with the Miners (2005-08).

He finished runner-up in the high jump at NCAA Outdoors in 2005. He was a 14-time Conference USA champion, with five titles each in the high jump and long jump, and four in the triple jump.

Hanany still holds the school record in the outdoor high jump. He represented his native France in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Hanany captured a bronze medal at the 2012 European Championships in Helsinki.

Moncada was a three-time All-American in air rifle from 2009-12. She earned first team accolades in 2010 and 2011, and second team in 2012.

Moncada led the Miners to a school-record, fifth-place finish at the 2012 NCAA Championships.

She finished ninth individually at the NCAA Championships in air rifle in 2009, seventh in 2011 and eighth in 2012.

She was a two-time recipient of the NCAA Elite 89 Award. Moncada’s name appears six times on the Miners’ top-10 list for air rifle, while she holds three of the top-10 performances in smallbore.

Otieno was a two-time Indoor National Champion. She won the long jump in 1979 with a mark of 19’0” ¾ and was a member of the Miners’ victorious mile relay unit in 1980 (3:45.0).

She concluded her UTEP career (1979-82) as a seven-time All-American. She still ranks no. 3 on the all-time UTEP list in the outdoor long jump (20’8” ½) and no. 9 on the indoor list (19’7” ½). Otieno also ran legs on the fourth-fastest indoor sprint medley (1:42.7) and fifth-fastest outdoor spring medley (1:43.40) relays in school annals.



Further details for the UTEP Hall of Fame festivities will be announced soon.