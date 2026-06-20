UTEP’s Kpomassy Throws 19.99 Meters, Advances at 2026 USATF U20 Outdoor Championships Friday Evening

EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP track and field's Michael Kpomassy threw a personal-best 19.99 meters (65-7) at the 2026 USA Track & Field U20 Outdoor Championships at historic Hayward Field on Friday evening.



The freshman phenom will advance and represent the USA at the prestigious 2026 World Athletics U20 Outdoor Championships (21st edition), taking place from August 5-9, at Hayward Field.



Kpomassy placed second overall behind Arkansas State's Omar Hussein, who threw 20.97 meters (68-9.75). Mekhi Malcolm (Anderson-SC) was third with a 19.79-meter throw (64-11.25).



Kpomassy's mark will not count toward his collegiate progress as his best during the season was 18.64 meters (61-2) at the NCAA Division I West First Rounds on May 27, in Fayetteville (listed on TFRRS).



Kpomassy got a late start to his successful freshman campaign, opening his collegiate career at the Arkansas Twilight on May 8. He threw 16.87 meters (55-4.25) in his first official mark. Kpomassy made headlines when he was the first men's shot putter to win gold in Conference USA, hurling 17.94 meters (59-10.25). He was also the first UTEP shot putter since 1996 to snag a gold medal in the event.



Fellow freshmen Elias Munoz (100, 200), Cydni Martin (100, 100H), and Jacob Yeager (800) had the great opportunity to compete in a loaded and talented field of athletes.



"The USATF U20 Championships showcased the bright future of UTEP Track & Field, and I couldn't be prouder of how our student-athletes competed on the national stage," UTEP head coach Francesca Green said. "The highlight of the weekend was Michael Kpomassy's outstanding performance in the shot put, where he finished second overall with a throw of 19.99m (65-7) to earn a spot on Team USA for the World U20 Championships. Representing your country is one of the highest honors in our sport, and Michael has earned this opportunity through his commitment, consistency, and hard work throughout the year."



On Thursday, Munoz clocked a 10.52, placing 10th overall in the men's 100-meter dash prelims. The El Paso native also competed in the 200 on Friday evening, recording a time of 21.29 to qualify for the finals, where he clocked a 21.35 (fifth overall).



Martin turned in a time of 11.86 in the women's 100 prelims, finishing 15th overall. On Friday, the native of Dallas qualified in the women's 100-meter hurdles, clocking in a time of 13.65 to advance to the 100H finals. She posted a time of 13.58 in the finals.



Yeager posted a 1:55.45 in the men's 800 prelims on Thursday afternoon.



" Elias Munoz continued his breakout season by competing in both the 100m and 200m. He narrowly missed advancing to the 100m final by just two places before coming back to qualify for the 200m (21.29) final, where he finished fifth overall in the nation. Cydni Martin also competed against an elite field, narrowly missing the 100m final before returning in the 100m hurdles to run 13.58, the third-fastest performance of her season, and finish seventh overall in the championship final," Green said. "I also want to recognize Jacob Yeager , who represented UTEP with tremendous pride throughout the season. While he was unable to advance to the final in Eugene, his growth and development this year have been remarkable, and he played an important role in our program's success.



"To have four athletes competing at the USATF U20 Championships is a significant achievement for our program. More importantly, it reflects the culture, work ethic, and belief these student-athletes have in what we are building at UTEP. This weekend was another step forward for our program, and we are excited about what lies ahead."



RESULTS: https://live.athletictiming.net/meets/74712/events