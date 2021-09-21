stacker-El Paso



Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

Metros where people in El Paso are getting new jobs

A metro’s job market has a big impact on whether people stay in a good job or leave for greener pastures where jobs may be more plentiful or where workers can find specific jobs in their industries. Areas with growing job markets like many spots in Texas are gaining residents, while states with sluggish markets experience brain drain as workers move to places that can support their careers. Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from El Paso, TX found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from El Paso, TX in the second quarter of 2020.



Public Domain

#20. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

– Started a new job in Brownsville-Harlingen, TX from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 35

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Brownsville-Harlingen, TX in Q2 2020: 23

— #8 most common destination from Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

– Net job flow: 12 to Brownsville-Harlingen, TX



Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#19. Corpus Christi, TX

– Started a new job in Corpus Christi, TX from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 37

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Corpus Christi, TX in Q2 2020: 31

— #12 most common destination from Corpus Christi, TX

– Net job flow: 6 to Corpus Christi, TX



SD Dirk // Flickr

#18. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 38

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 109

— #41 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Net job flow: 71 to El Paso, TX



Daniel Orth // Flickr

#17. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

– Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 43

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q2 2020: 126

— #38 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

– Net job flow: 83 to El Paso, TX



Charles Henry // Flickr

#16. Amarillo, TX

– Started a new job in Amarillo, TX from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 53

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Amarillo, TX in Q2 2020: 53

— #8 (tie) most common destination from Amarillo, TX

– Net job flow: 0 to El Paso, TX



Rusalkin Dmytro // Shutterstock

#15. Odessa, TX

– Started a new job in Odessa, TX from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 53

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Odessa, TX in Q2 2020: 111

— #7 most common destination from Odessa, TX

– Net job flow: 58 to El Paso, TX



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#14. Killeen-Temple, TX

– Started a new job in Killeen-Temple, TX from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 55

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Killeen-Temple, TX in Q2 2020: 42

— #7 most common destination from Killeen-Temple, TX

– Net job flow: 13 to Killeen-Temple, TX



AMAPO // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Laredo, TX

– Started a new job in Laredo, TX from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 61

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Laredo, TX in Q2 2020: 61

— #6 most common destination from Laredo, TX

– Net job flow: 0 to El Paso, TX



SG Arts // Shutterstock

#12. Midland, TX

– Started a new job in Midland, TX from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 62

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Midland, TX in Q2 2020: 192

— #8 most common destination from Midland, TX

– Net job flow: 130 to El Paso, TX



f11photo // Shutterstock

#11. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 66

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 100

— #45 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Net job flow: 34 to El Paso, TX



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 107

— 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 350

— #39 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Net job flow: 243 to El Paso, TX



Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lubbock, TX

– Started a new job in Lubbock, TX from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 121

— 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Lubbock, TX in Q2 2020: 124

— #8 most common destination from Lubbock, TX

– Net job flow: 3 to El Paso, TX



DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 135

— 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 285

— #28 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Net job flow: 150 to El Paso, TX



Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#7. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Started a new job in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 153

— 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX in Q2 2020: 45

— #7 most common destination from McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Net job flow: 108 to McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX



M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Albuquerque, NM

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 164

— 3.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Albuquerque, NM in Q2 2020: 136

— #5 most common destination from Albuquerque, NM

– Net job flow: 28 to Albuquerque, NM



Public Domain

#5. Las Cruces, NM

– Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 258

— 5.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Las Cruces, NM in Q2 2020: 239

— #2 most common destination from Las Cruces, NM

– Net job flow: 19 to Las Cruces, NM



Pixabay

#4. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

– Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 293

— 6.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q2 2020: 315

— #7 most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

– Net job flow: 22 to El Paso, TX



Pixabay

#3. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

– Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 321

— 7.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q2 2020: 326

— #6 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

– Net job flow: 5 to El Paso, TX



skeeze // Pixabay

#2. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 442

— 9.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q2 2020: 462

— #12 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Net job flow: 20 to El Paso, TX



Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from El Paso, TX in Q2 2020: 964

— 21.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q2 2020: 931

— #4 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Net job flow: 33 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX