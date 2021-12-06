

Canva

Best public high schools in Texas

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Texas using rankings from Niche. Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in your state.

#25. Lovejoy High School

– School district: Lovejoy Independent School District

– Enrollment: 1,616 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#24. Independence High School

– School district: Frisco Independent School District

– Enrollment: 2,143 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#23. Flower Mound High School

– School district: Lewisville Independent School District

– Enrollment: 3,649 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#22. Health Careers High School

– School district: Northside Independent School District (San Antonio)

– Enrollment: 845 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#21. Westlake Academy

– Location: Westlake

– Enrollment: 901 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#20. Cinco Ranch High School

– School district: Katy Independent School District

– Enrollment: 3,245 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#19. Coppell High School

– School district: Coppell Independent School District

– Enrollment: 3,692 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#18. Reedy High School

– School district: Frisco Independent School District

– Enrollment: 1,943 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#17. Liberty High School

– School district: Frisco Independent School District

– Enrollment: 1,901 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#16. Obra D. Tompkins High School

– School district: Katy Independent School District

– Enrollment: 4,007 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#15. Clements High School

– School district: Fort Bend Independent School District

– Enrollment: 2,524 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#14. Highland Park High School

– School district: Highland Park Independent School District

– Enrollment: 2,219 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#13. Seven Lakes High School

– School district: Katy Independent School District

– Enrollment: 3,760 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#12. South Texas ISD Science Academy

– School district: South Texas Independent School District

– Enrollment: 767 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#11. Jasper High School

– School district: Plano Independent School District

– Enrollment: 1,423 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#10. Vandegrift High School

– School district: Leander Independent School District

– Enrollment: 2,755 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#9. Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

– School district: Houston Independent School District

– Enrollment: 794 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#8. Westwood High IB World School

– School district: Round Rock Independent School District

– Enrollment: 2,806 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#7. Carroll Senior High School

– School district: Carroll Independent School District

– Enrollment: 1,390 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#6. Debakey H.S. for Health Prof

– School district: Houston Independent School District

– Enrollment: 871 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#5. Carnegie Vanguard High School

– School district: Houston Independent School District

– Enrollment: 854 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#4. Westlake High School

– School district: Eanes Independent School District

– Enrollment: 2,833 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#3. School of Science & Engineering

– School district: Dallas Independent School District

– Enrollment: 492 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. Liberal Arts & Science Academy

– School district: Austin Independent School District

– Enrollment: 1,285 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. School for the Talented & Gifted

– School district: Dallas Independent School District

– Enrollment: 409 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

You may also like: Best colleges in Texas