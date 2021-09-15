Mylar balloon stuck in power line took KVIA’s transmitter off the air

Station

EL PASO, Texas -- A Mylar balloon that got stuck in a power line triggered an electrical outage on the mountain that caused ABC-7's transmitter to go dark for a couple of hours on Wednesday.

KVIA's over-the-air signal was off during early evening newscasts, which also impacted Comcast cable customers in Las Cruces as well as Dish Network satellite users throughout the Borderland.

Those watching in El Paso on Spectrum cable and DirecTV satellite were unaffected - and KVIA.com continued to stream all newscasts online.

Service was restored by 7 p.m.

Officials say it’s the metallic on Mylar balloons that causes outages.

To reduce the risk of outages caused by Mylar balloons, El Paso Electric offers these tips: