Emma Hoggard is a reporter and producer with ABC-7. She has worked behind the scenes on almost every show, most recently on ABC-7 at 5.

A life-long El Pasoan, Emma graduated with a degree in English before turning her sights on journalism.

During her time at KVIA, she has covered numerous world-changing events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 presidential election, and El Paso's migrant surge.