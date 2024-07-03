Andrew J. Polk, reporter

Andrew J. Polk was born in Washington, D.C. but grew up in El Paso, TX. From an early age, he had a strong interest in local history and media production which eventually led to a career touching on both. Andrew started working as a camera assistant and later as a production assistant/cameraman for his father's documentary production company. He also wrote for his high school newspaper, the Franklin High School Chronicle.

After graduating from Franklin, Andrew continued in media in his collegiate studies at Knox College in Galesburg, Il., writing for his college newspaper The Knox Student and hosting a news/talk radio show over four years on 90.7 WVKC called The Steam Tunnel Network. After receiving his bachelor's degree in political science with minors in journalism and economics from Knox College in 2011, Andrew came home to the Sun City. He used the skills learned in history and media production to work in a variety of local outlets starting with El Paso Inc. as a webmaster and online coordinator. Andrew also produced and reported for The El Paso History Journal, an independent project focused on how history was being handled in the region. This soon led him to begin working a news photographer with KVIA in 2013, moving into the role of reporter then weekend morning anchor shortly thereafter.

Andrew left KVIA at the end of 2016 to join the local iHeartRadio group, hosting news/talk programs such as the daily live call-in show Talk El Paso and the weekly public-affairs focused El Paso Public Forum and El Paso History Radio Show. After 7 years, he has now rejoined KVIA in the position of Assignment Desk Editor and Reporter. In his free time, Andrew enjoys gardening, hiking, and spending time with his family. For story ideas or coverage requests, you can reach Andrew at andrew.polk@kvia.com.