El Paso Hall of Famer, Ray Sanchez laid to rest

EL PASO, Texas – Longtime El Paso sports journalist Ray Sanchez has been laid to rest.

Sanchez died on Jan. 12 at the age of 94.

A mass was held at St. Matthews Catholic Church on Sunset Friday morning at 10 a.m.

He was laid to rest at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

Sanchez's career spanned decades. He would become El Paso's first-ever Hispanic sports editor.

He was a graduate of El Paso High School; he worked for the El Paso Herald-Post, the El Paso Times and most recently the El Paso Inc.

In 1978, Sanchez was inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame, an organization he helped found.