Las Cruces Public Schools to discuss making changes to academic calendar

EL PASO, Texas -- Some big changes could be coming to Las Cruces Public Schools that could impact your summer. The district is considering changing it's academic calendar to a more year-round approach and is asking for your input.

A "balanced calendar" could be implemented next year if the district's board approves the change. It's year-round school year approach that gives students and staff only six weeks for summer break and adds longer breaks throughout the year.

If approved, the school year would end May 25 and 26. The 2022-2033 school year would begin start July 20 and 21.

LCPS spokesperson Kelly Jameson said the district understands how the new calendar could be challenging to parents and staff when it comes their own schedules and even finding additional childcare, but added that the district's calendar committee came up with these recommendations after survey responses from staff and other community members.

"The things that we were hearing throughout the year from parents, who are tired of hearing that their students are last in the nation when it comes to education, those things require some real out of the box thinking," Jameson said. "There's a lot to be said for doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome. We've reached a point where we need to provide some better options and different ideas of how our children are going to be better."

Whatever calendar the district chooses, officials wants to implement enriched learning opportunities. It's unclear exactly what that curriculum could look like but the goal is to help students who are dealing with learning loss and provide a more hands on approach in the classroom.

"It would engage the community a little bit more, instead of those traditional in classroom hours that would be engaged in the community with civics lessons with our city and county government, just as an example," Jameson said.

Nothing is set in stone which is why the district is asking for your input. There will be three virtual information sessions. The first one is geared towards all LCPS employees. There will be a session for parents and community members Wednesday. A third session will be held on Thursday in Spanish. All sessions will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the district’s livestream channel.

For more information, click here.