Waiver approved: New Mexico State bowl bound

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- As first reported by Brett McMurphy, New Mexico State received an NCAA waiver, allowing it to play a bowl game.

This comes after the Aggies were not able to play a 12th game against San Jose State, which was canceled due to the death of a Spartans player.

An NMSU spokesperson confirmed the news with ABC-7's Rachel Phillips.

A NMSU spokesperson just confirmed this with me. What an achievement for head coach Jerry Kill — Rachel Phillips KVIA (@Rachel_KVIA) December 1, 2022

