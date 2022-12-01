Skip to Content
Waiver approved: New Mexico State bowl bound

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- As first reported by Brett McMurphy, New Mexico State received an NCAA waiver, allowing it to play a bowl game.

This comes after the Aggies were not able to play a 12th game against San Jose State, which was canceled due to the death of a Spartans player.

An NMSU spokesperson confirmed the news with ABC-7's Rachel Phillips.

