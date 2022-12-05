Fight to preserve Las Cruces historic Trost clubhouse continues

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The future of the historic Trost clubhouse is up in the air after talks of the building's demolition. With a divided community, a push to preserve it continues.

The over 90-year-old building sits abandoned on the former Las Cruces Country Club. Designed by architectural firm Trost and Trost, the building is loved by some Las Cruces residents.

“It actually is the only existing clubhouse that Trost and Trost designed, this is the only one in the country, which says a lot,” said Las Cruces resident, Jo Ruprecht.

Ruprecht worries about the possibility that landowners could demolish it with a vision of turning the area into a mixed-use development.

Something city council said they cannot stop from happening.

“At some point we can’t deny the permit, we can go through our process and we can continue to stall and stall and do things with our process but at some point we're going to have to approve it unless an offer can be made to the landowners,” said City Manager, Ifo Pili.

Recognizing its historic value, Mayor Ken Miyagishia said the property owner is willing to give up the building and donate the cost of the demolition of about $40,000 to move it.

Part of the estimated $290,000 cost could then fall on preservationists and the city.

Mayor Miyagishia said if the group wanted to form an organization and raise half the money, he would do his best to come up with the other half.

With a two week deadline, preservationists feel it to be unfair.

With uncertainty of what will become of the building, city officials plan to revisit the topic on December 14th.