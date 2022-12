EL PASO, Texas– AT&T celebrates their "Holidays at the Speed of Light” Block Party.

During the event they will gift an entire neighborhood block with a dazzling light installation for the holiday season.

It takes place at Vista Del Valle Park located at 1300 Hawkins Blvd.

It starts from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

They will have Santa, snow sledding, local food trucks, hot chocolate and more!