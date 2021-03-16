WATCH: Transmountain Road closed due to high wind, blowing dust
EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas Department of Transportation closed Transmountain Road Tuesday afternoon until further notice due to high wind and blowing dust along the roadway.
The closure comes as much of the Borderland is under High Wind and Blowing Dust warnings issued by the National Weather Service until 8 p.m.
WEATHER ALERT!— TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) March 16, 2021
Transmountain CLOSED due to high winds. Closure Until Further Notice. Plan alternate route.@EPSHERIFF @EPPOLICE @EPTXFire @NWSElPaso @D1PIO_NMDOT pic.twitter.com/vS02wRmGWA
