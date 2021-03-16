Skip to Content
WATCH: Transmountain Road closed due to high wind, blowing dust

EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas Department of Transportation closed Transmountain Road Tuesday afternoon until further notice due to high wind and blowing dust along the roadway.

The closure comes as much of the Borderland is under High Wind and Blowing Dust warnings issued by the National Weather Service until 8 p.m.

