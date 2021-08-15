Skip to Content
Traffic
By
August 15, 2021 11:06 PM
Published 11:05 PM

Motorcyclist injured in crash with car at east El Paso intersection

MGN

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital late Sunday night after colliding with a vehicle at an east El Paso intersection.

The car and motorcycle crash happened at Montwood Drive and N. Zaragoza Road, where police investigators were summoned about 10:45 p.m.

There was no word from authorities on the condition of the injured motorcyclist; there was also no word on what triggered the crash.

No further details were immediately available late Sunday night.

El Paso / Local News / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content