Motorcyclist injured in crash with car at east El Paso intersection
EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital late Sunday night after colliding with a vehicle at an east El Paso intersection.
The car and motorcycle crash happened at Montwood Drive and N. Zaragoza Road, where police investigators were summoned about 10:45 p.m.
There was no word from authorities on the condition of the injured motorcyclist; there was also no word on what triggered the crash.
No further details were immediately available late Sunday night.
Comments