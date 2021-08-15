Motorcyclist injured in crash with car at east El Paso intersection

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital late Sunday night after colliding with a vehicle at an east El Paso intersection.

The car and motorcycle crash happened at Montwood Drive and N. Zaragoza Road, where police investigators were summoned about 10:45 p.m.

There was no word from authorities on the condition of the injured motorcyclist; there was also no word on what triggered the crash.

No further details were immediately available late Sunday night.