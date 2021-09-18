Skip to Content
3-car deadly crash closes portion of Spur 601 in east El Paso

A portion of Spur 601 westbound in east El Paso is closed due to a deadly wreck.
EL PASO, Texas -- A deadly three-vehicle crash led to the shutdown of a portion of Spur 601 in east El Paso on Saturday morning.

Police said the multi-car collision happened about 7 a.m. along Spur 601 westbound near exit 21.

Authorities confirmed at least one fatality, but didn't indicate if other injuries had occurred.

As investigators examined the scene to determine what triggered the wreck, Spur 601 westbound was closed between the Chafee on-ramp and Sgt Major on-ramp.

Officers were diverting traffic to either Global Reach or Airport and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

