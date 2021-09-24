SUV crashes into Ysleta High School bus in Lower Valley

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- An SUV crashed into a school bus Friday night, causing significant vehicle damage but no serious injuries.

The bus belonged to Ysleta High School, but police said there were no students onboard the bus at the time of the collision.

The crash happened at the intersection of N. Loop and Lomaland drives in front of a Circle K gas station about 7:30 p.m.

Fire officials indicated there were no injuries reported that required ambulance transports to the hospital.

Further details weren't immediately available from authorities.