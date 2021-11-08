Skip to Content
Traffic
today at 12:39 PM
U.S. 62/180 in Hudspeth County reopens after deadly rollover crash

Map shows crash location in Hudspeth County.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas -- A deadly rollover crash Monday morning led to the complete shutdown of a stretch of U.S. 62/180 in Hudspeth County for multiple hours.

State troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened about 8 a.m. along U.S. 62 at mile-marker 76.

As a result, authorities closed all lanes in both directions in the that area for the remainder of the morning.

The Texas Dept. of Transportation said the highway finally reopened during the noon hour.

No further details about the crash were immediately available.

