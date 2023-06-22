Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Thursday, June 22

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Thursday, June 22 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

Transmountain Project

Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23

9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures. Bike lane closed.

Crews will be performing general clean-up and cable barrier installation.

Doniphan Raised Median Project (SH-20)

Continuous until further notice.

6018 Doniphan northbound between Montoya and Artcraft right lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Guardrail Repair Project

Thursday, June 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway East to Gateway West at Buffalo Soldier turnaround closed.

Gateway West to East at Buffalo Soldier turnaround closed.

Maintenance

Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 Westbound (Transmountain) between MM 17 and MM 13 at the Main Gap right lane closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Yandell on-ramp to US-54 south closed.

Crews will be working on bridge caps.

LAS CRUCES

The intersection at University Avenue and Locust Street will be intermittently closed at various times for approximately one hour on Thursday, June 22, 2023.



The periodic intersection closures will affect northbound and southbound traffic on Locust Street. Eastbound and westbound traffic on University Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction.



A detour will be in place to direct traffic around the work zone during the closures. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during the closures. Motorists are urged to follow all posted signs.



The work will be on RoadRUNNER Transit Routes 2 and 8. Bus Stop 48, on Route 2, and Bus Stop 15, on Route 8, will be closed during this time.



“A” Mountain Construction will be installing new asphalt at that intersection as part of the University Avenue Waterline and Mill/Overlay project. This work will be done in City Council District 2.