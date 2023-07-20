Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Thursday, July 20

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Thursday, July 20 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

Maintenance

Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 east at Viscount exit closed.

Crews will be working on signs.

Loop 375 east and westbound between the Mile Markers 18 and 14 alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and filling eroded areas.

Construction Raised Medians

Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) and Colony Cove east and westbound between Belvidere and Resler left lane closed.

Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Guardrail Repair Project

Thursday, July 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Woodrow Bean east and westbound between Kenworthy and Gateway North turnaround closed.

North Desert between David and Vinton left lane closed.

Maintenance

Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza alternating lane closures.

I-10 between Mesa (SH-20) and Redd alternating lane closures.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

LAS CRUCES

Westbound lanes of University Avenue from Locust Street to Solano Drive will be closed to traffic from 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, to 6 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023.



A detour will be in place to direct traffic around the work zone during the closure by way of Monte Vista Avenue. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during the closure. Motorists are urged to follow all posted signs.



The work will affect RoadRUNNER Transit Routes 2 and 8. Bus stops 15 and 16 on Route 8, and bus stop 45 on Route 2, will be closed during this time.



A-Mountain Construction will be working on water line installations as part of the University Avenue Waterline and Mill/Overlay project. This work will be done in City Council District 2.