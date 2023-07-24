Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of July 24 to 28
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures July 24 to July 28.
District Wide Striping Project
Sunday night July 23 thru Thursday night July 27
8 p. m to 5 a. m
- Full Closure on west bound IH-10/Cotton to Schuster Ave
- All Police officers will assist on full closure, beginning at IH-10/ Raynolds St to Cotton. In addition, Officer will be stationed inside closure at various locations to monitor On Ramps to prevent motorists from entering closure.
Work performed: PMI will be removing and striping IH-10
Construction Raised Medians
Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa (SH-20) and Colony Cove east and westbound between Belvidere and Resler left lane closed.
- Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.
Crews will be working on median improvements.
US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project
Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.
Crews will be realigning the intersection.
Green Ribbon Project
Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.
- Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.
Crews will be installing new landscape.
Guardrail Repair Project
Monday, July 24
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Resler and Sunland Park right lane closed.
- I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Park right lane closed.
Tuesday, July 25
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Porfirio Diaz and Schuster two right lanes closed.
- I-10 eastbound between Executive and Sun Bowl (UTEP) right lane closed.
Thursday, July 27
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Brown and Downtown right lane and exit ramp closed (19A-Kansas). Detour through (19B-Wyoming).
- I-10 westbound between Cotton and Dallas right lane closed.
Friday, July 28
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 northbound between Fred Wilson and Ellerthorpe right lane closed.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between Border Museum and the Main Gap right lane closed.
Maintenance
Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza alternate lane closures.
- I-10 between Mesa (SH-20) and Redd alternate lane closures.
- I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit closed.
- I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.
Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) east and westbound between mile markers 18 and 14 alternate lane closures.
Crews will be cleaning and filling eroded areas.
- I-110 east and westbound alternate lane closures.
- US-54 northbound between Paisano and Alameda right lane closed.
- Entrance to Ramp J closed.
Crews will be installing delineators.
Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.