Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of July 24 to 28

Published 5:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures July 24 to July 28.

For updates in El Paso, click here. For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. For updates in Las Cruces, click here.

District Wide Striping Project

Sunday night July 23 thru Thursday night July 27

8 p. m to 5 a. m

  • Full Closure on west bound IH-10/Cotton to Schuster Ave
  • All Police officers will assist on full closure, beginning at IH-10/ Raynolds St to Cotton. In addition, Officer will be stationed inside closure at various locations to monitor On Ramps to prevent motorists from entering closure.

Work performed: PMI will be removing and striping IH-10

Construction Raised Medians

Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Mesa (SH-20) and Colony Cove east and westbound between Belvidere and Resler left lane closed.
  • Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.
  • Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, July 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 eastbound between Resler and Sunland Park right lane closed.
  • I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Park right lane closed.

Tuesday, July 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 westbound between Porfirio Diaz and Schuster two right lanes closed.
  • I-10 eastbound between Executive and Sun Bowl (UTEP) right lane closed.

Thursday, July 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 westbound between Brown and Downtown right lane and exit ramp closed (19A-Kansas). Detour through (19B-Wyoming).
  • I-10 westbound between Cotton and Dallas right lane closed.

Friday, July 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • US-54 northbound between Fred Wilson and Ellerthorpe right lane closed.
  • Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between Border Museum and the Main Gap right lane closed.

Maintenance

Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza alternate lane closures.
  • I-10 between Mesa (SH-20) and Redd alternate lane closures.
  • I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit closed.
  • I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

  • Loop 375 (Border Highway) east and westbound between mile markers 18 and 14 alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and filling eroded areas.

  • I-110 east and westbound alternate lane closures.
  • US-54 northbound between Paisano and Alameda right lane closed.
  • Entrance to Ramp J closed.

Crews will be installing delineators.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.

Michael Courier

Multimedia Journalist

