Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of October 9 to 13

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures from October 9 to October 13

WEST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

I-10 Widening West

Sunday, October 8 – Tuesday, October 10, from 9pm to 5am

I-10 East will be closed at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) to South Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Drive.

Crews will be setting bridge beams.

Wednesday, October 11 – Thursday, October 12, from 9pm to 5am

I-10 East will be closed at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) to South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Redd Road.

Crews will be setting bridge beams.

Continuous closures until further notice:

Eastbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from north of Transmountain Road to Redd Road.

Westbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from Redd Road to north of Transmountain Road.

Eastbound offramps for Transmountain Road, Artcraft Road, and Redd Road are closed, detour via Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) to South Desert Boulevard.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) to eastbound I-10 is closed to all traffic.

The direct connector ramp from westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) is closed to all traffic.

Alternating daytime lane closures are possible on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, October 8 through Friday, October 13

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa Street (SH-20) north and southbound between Sunland Park and Camille alternate lane closures.

Crews will be milling and replacing asphalt pavement.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, October 9 through Friday, October 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa Street (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan left lane closed.

Crews will be drilling for illumination foundations in the median.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, October 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Fonseca and US-54 right lane closed.

Tuesday, October 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Brown and Wyoming right lane and complete exit closed.

Wednesday, October 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Doniphan) northbound between Holguin and Jesse Triggs right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Spall Repair Project

Sunday, October 8 through Thursday, October 12

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing spall.

Maintenance

Monday, October 9 through Thursday, October 12

9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. (Nightly)

US-54 southbound complete freeway closure. Detour Exit 21A.

Yandell entrance ramp to US-54 southbound closed. Detour I-10 eastbound, exit Trowbridge. Use turnaround east to west and back onto I-10 westbound at Exit 22B.

Exit 21A closed. Detour: Exit Paisano use turnaround south to north and take ramp to I-10 east.

Ramp F closed between I-10 westbound and Juarez. Detour: US-54 north and exit Trowbridge. Use turnaround north to south and back onto US-54.

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Monday, October 9 through Friday, October 13

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Viscount entrance ramp to I-10 westbound closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, October 9 through Friday, October 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, October 9 through Friday, October 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda east and westbound between Loop 375 (Border Highway) and Rio Vista left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

EAST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, October 8 through Thursday, October 12

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Alternating Socorro, S. Americas (POE), Pan American, North Loop and Alameda Underpass complete closure

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) and Pan American Intersection

Loop 375 northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and North Loop Overpass

Loop 375 southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.

Monday, October 9 through Saturday, October 14

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop Drive

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection and S. Americas Intersection

Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass

Pan American Entrance Ramp southbound will be closed.

Zaragoza Exit Ramp southbound will be closed.

S Americas Entrance Ramp northbound will be closed

Crews will be installing electrical, patching MSE wall, painting, and work zone entry.

Tuesday, October 10 through Sunday, October 15

Continuous from 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 10 through 5:00 a.m. Sunday, October 15

Loop 375 northbound left lane closure from Socorro Overpass to Alameda Overpass

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.

Continuous closures until further notice

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed.

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Tuesday, October 17 through Thursday, October 19 & Sunday, October 22

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound full closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Entrance and Exit ramps southbound from Montana to Spur 601 will be closed.

Spur 601 Northbound to southbound turnaround

Crews will be placing portable concrete barriers.

Sunday, October 8 through Friday, November10

Complete closure until further notice

Iron Medics Entrance Ramp.

Crews will be working on placing asphalt.

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Horizon Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, October 8 through Thursday October 12

Nightly, from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.

Horizon Boulevard north and southbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive (FM 76) and Stockyard Drive

Horizon Boulevard north and southbound alternate lane closure between Stockyard Drive and Ashford Drive

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Kenazo Avenue and Ascension Road

Crews will be working on striping and miscellaneous repairs.

Monday, October 9 through Friday, October 13

Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) north and southbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive (FM 76) and Stockyard Drive

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) north and southbound alternate lane closure between Stockyard Drive and Ashford Drive

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Kenazo Avenue and Ascension Road

Crews will be working on medians, striping and miscellaneous repairs.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, October 9 through Friday, October 13

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (eastbound frontage road) at Lee Trevino Drive Intersection turnarounds will be closed.

Crews will be doing concrete pours.

Thursday, October 12

Overnight, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue (eastbound frontage road) at Lee Trevino Drive Intersection will be closed.

Montana Avenue at Lee Trevino Drive intersection north and southbound will be closed

Montana Avenue between Yarbrough Drive and Lee Trevino Drive will be closed.

Crews will be moving concrete barriers.

Paved Shoulders Project

Monday October 9 through Friday, October 13

Daily from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm

Ascension Street southbound right lane and shoulder closure between Kentwood Avenue and Horizon Boulevard w/Truck Mounted Attenuator

Crews will be working on demolition of shoulder.

Monday October 9 through Saturday, October 14

Daily from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm

Alameda Avenue (SH20) eastbound right lane closures between Acala and Spur 148 w/Pilot Car

Crews will be working on paving operations.

Monday October 16 through Saturday, October 21

Daily from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm

Alameda Avenue (SH20) westbound right lane closures between Acala and Spur 148 w/Pilot Car

Crews will be working on paving operations.

I-10 Guardrail Upgrades

Monday October 2 through Friday, October 27

Complete closure until further notice

1-10 East and westbound right lane closures near McNary area (MM 80-81)

Crews will begin removing guardrail.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

ADA Improvements Project

Friday, August 25 until further notice

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH 20) east and westbound alternating lane closures from Americas Highway (Loop 375) to Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281)

Crews will be removing sidewalks and ramps for ADA improvements.

Passing Lanes Project

Monday, February 06 until further notice

Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure

Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction.

Carlsbad access road closed.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.

RM 652 Widening Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 continuous alternating east and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14-foot lane width restriction.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.