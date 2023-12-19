Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Tuesday, December 19

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Tuesday, December 19 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

Tuesday, December 19, from 9pm to 5am

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 before Redd Road.

Crews will be relocating concrete barriers to accommodate a new temporary off-ramp.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, December 18 through Friday, December 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa north- and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan right lane closed.

Mesa north- and southbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Hills left lane closed.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, December 18 through Thursday, December 21

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

Montana east- and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, placing ground boxes, and intercession safety.

Guardrail Repair

Tuesday, December 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Fred Wilson right lane closed.

US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Pershing right lane closed.

Spall Repair

Tuesday, December 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano westbound after Executive intersection right lane closed.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, December 18 through Friday, December 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 (Border Highway) and Rio Vista left lane closed.

Doniphan east- and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Traffic Control Project

Monday, December 18 through Friday, December 22

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano and Yandell north and south of the intersection alternate lane closures.

Gateway North and South at Hercules alternate lane closures.

Horizon and Stockyard north- and southbound intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Borderland Expressway Phase I Project

Monday, December 18 through Sunday, December 24

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dyer east and westbound between Angora and Ashley alternate lane closures.

Maintenance

Monday, December 18 through Friday, December 22

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between US-54 and Zaragoza right lane closed.

Woodrow Bean westbound between Railroad and Gateway North alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Gateway East and West mobile operations between Chelsea and Viscount.

Crews will be cleaning turnarounds.

Fred Wilson east and westbound between Chafee and Airport alternate lane closures.

Crews will be milling.

EAST AREA OFFICE CLOSURES

Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project

Monday, December 18 through Thursday, December 21

Daily from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road north- and southbound alternating left lane closures from Rojas Drive to Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Zaragoza Road north- and southbound left lane closure from Sunfire Drive to Montana Avenue

Crews will be performing final project touch ups.

Paved Shoulders Project

Monday, December 18 through Friday, December 2

Daily from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm

Alameda Avenue west- and eastbound right shoulder closures between Acala and Spur 148

Crews will be working on cleaning up operations.

Landscaping Project

Monday, December 18, Wednesday, December 20 and Friday, December 22

Tuesday, January 02 through Wednesday January 03 and Friday January 05

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound alternating entrance, exit ramp and shoulder, closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be conducting landscape maintenance.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

ADA Improvements Project

Friday, August 25 until further notice

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH 20) east and westbound alternating lane closures from Americas Highway (Loop 375) to Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281)

Crews will be removing sidewalks and ramps for ADA improvements.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Passing Lanes Project

Monday, February 06 until further notice

Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure

Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.