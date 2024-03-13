Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Wednesday, March 13

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Wednesday, March 13 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)

For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

Guardrail Repair Project

Wednesday, March 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Park and Paisano/Coles right lane and exit closed.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound between Argonaut and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound at Camille intersection right lane closed.

US-62 (Montana) east and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Wednesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 14

8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound at Camille intersection alternate lane closures.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit.

Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 (Gateway North and Southbound) at Hercules alternate lane closures.

FM 76 (North Loop) and North Yarbrough intersection north, south, east, and westbound alternate lane closures.

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Traffic Control Stockyard and Horizon Project

Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 (Gateway North and Southbound) at Hercules alternate lane closures.

US-62 (East Paisano) and East Yandell intersection north and southbound alternate lane closures.

FM-76 (North Loop) and North Yarbrough intersection north, south, east, and westbound alternate lane closures.

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Borderland Expressway Phase I Project

Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Full Closure)

Railroad northbound between 600 and 2600 feet north of Angora right lane closed.

Detour: Railroad north and southbound traffic to enter detour lane.

Crews will be working on shifting portable concrete traffic barrier and striping.

Bridge Rehab at Executive and Geronimo Project

Tuesday, March 12

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

I-10 east and westbound at Trowbridge alternate shoulder closures.

Crews will be installing erosion control logs.

Wednesday, March 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Executive Center alternate shoulder closures.

Crews will be repairing abutment behind guardrails.

Maintenance

Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Cesar Chavez) between Park and Oregon right lane closed.

Santa Fe entrance ramp to I-10 westbound right lane closed.

Crews will be cleaning.

US-54 southbound at Montana exit closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

Wednesday, March 13

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 northbound complete freeway closure.

Gateway North between Kenworthy and Sean Haggerty left lane closed.

Detour onto Kenworthy.

Crews will be replacing delineators

Thursday, March 14

9 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Night)

I-10 at Geronimo north and southbound under overpass closed.

Crews will be removing and installing signs.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.