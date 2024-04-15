Skip to Content
TxDOT Launches Work Zone Safety Campaign

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-To commemorate National Work Zone Awareness Week, TxDOT is launching its statewide "Be Safe. Drive Smart" work zone safety campaign 

Texas has over 1,900 active work zones. In 2023, there were more than 26,000 traffic crashes in these work zones, a 3percent increase over the previous year. Of the 190 people killed in these crashes, 77 percent were drivers or their passengers. Texas roadside workers are often separated from fast-moving vehicles by stripes, cones, or barrels. Last year, Texas saw an increase in work zone crashes, putting the lives of both TxDOT roadside workers and drivers at risk.

The top three factors in work zone crashes are speed, driver inattention, and unsafe lane changes. Traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present and cost up to $2,000.

 By slowing down, staying alert and watching for signs and flaggers directing traffic in road construction and maintenance areas, we can make a significant difference in ensuring everyone's safety.

