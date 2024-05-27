Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of May 27 to May 31

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures May 27 to May 31. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

I-10 Widening West

Tuesday, May 28, through Saturday, June 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be intermittently reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be constructing retaining walls.

Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 East will be reduced to one lane between Los Mochis Drive and Montoya Lane.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain Road to I-10 East will be closed.

Exit to Redd Road from I-10 East will be closed.

DETOUR: Continue on South Desert Boulevard to reach Redd Road.

Crews will be installing an overhead sign bridge.

The following closures and detours will continue until further notice:

The westbound mainlanes of I-10 are detoured onto North Desert Boulevard at Los Mochis Drive.

The eastbound mainlanes of I-10 are detoured onto South Desert Boulevard at Los Mochis Drive.

South Desert Boulevard is closed to all traffic south of Spur 37 (Vinton Road).

I-10 West is reduced to one land from Redd Road to north of Transmountain Road.

Both turnarounds at Redd Road are closed.

The onramp from South Desert Boulevard to I-10 East at Redd Road is closed.

Alternating nighttime lane closures are possible on I-10 East and West between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Alternating daytime lane closures are possible on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

McCombs Mill & Inlay Project

Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, May 30

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

FM-2529 (McCombs) between US-54 and Dyer alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on mill and inlay.

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Monday, May 27

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mesa southbound turning lane and right lane closures IH-10 to Colony Cove Ct

Tuesday, May 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa southbound turning lane and right lane closures Colony Cove Ct to IH-10

Tuesday, May 28

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mesa southbound turning lane and right lane closures IH-10 to Colony Cove Ct

Wednesday, May 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa southbound turning lane and right lane closures Colony Cove Ct to IH-10

Wednesday, May 29

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mesa southbound middle and left lane closures IH-10 to Colony Cove Ct

Thursday, May 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa southbound middle and left lane closures IH-10 to Colony Cove Ct

Thursday, May 30

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mesa southbound middle and left lane closures IH-10 to Colony Cove Ct

Friday, May 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa southbound middle and left lane closures IH-10 to Colony Cove Ct

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As Needed - Mesa (SH-20) northbound right lane closure between Festival Dr and Sunland Park Dr

Mesa alternating north- and southbound alternating right lane closure between Executive Center and Festival Dr

Mesa alternating north- and southbound alternating left and right lane closure between Mesita Dr/Sun Bowl Dr and Executive Center

Mesa alternating north- and southbound alternating left lane closure between Glory Rd / E Baltimore Dr and Mesita Dr/Sun Bowl Dr

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, and installing new lighting poles.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa north- and southbound right lane closures at the Resler Dr intersection

Mesa north- and southbound right lane closures at the Camille Dr intersection

Montana east- and westbound right lane closures at McRae Blvd intersection

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures

Alameda north- and southbound at Delta intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Intersection of Paisano and Gateway West- and Gateway East alternate lane closures

I-10 West at Exit Ramp 23B (Paisano/Chelsea) closed

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Guardrail Repair

Tuesday, May 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Pershing and Fred Wilson complete closure at Spur 601 entrance ramp eastbound

Wednesday, May 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Santa Fe and Schuster right lane and Schuster exit ramp closed

Thursday, May 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FM-2529 northbound between Blackhawk and Palomino left lane closed

Friday, May 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park exit left lane and complete Resler exit ramp closed

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Spall Repair

Tuesday, May 28

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound at Geronimo right three lanes and Trowbridge on-ramp closed

Wednesday, May 29

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound at Magruder right two lanes and Trowbridge exit ramp closed

Thursday, May 30

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound at Piedras left three lanes closed

Crews will be repairing spall.

Green Ribbon Project

Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Airway and Killarney left lane closed

Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Maintenance

Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound Border Highway between US-54 and Midway right lane closed

Loop 375 westbound between Zaragoza and Midway right lane closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Montana Widening Project

Tuesday, May 28 through Saturday, June 1

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street

Crews will be exporting material.

Tuesday, May 28 through Saturday, June 01

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road center and left lane closure from the ICE building to Global Reach Drive

Crews will be removing concrete barrier.

Thursday, May 28 through Wednesday, May 29

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) west- and eastbound frontage road shoulder closure between Tierra Este Road and Joe Battle Boulevard

Crews will be removing cable barrier.

Wednesday, May 29 through Thursday, May 30

Daily, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) complete westbound frontage road closure from Tierra Esta to Joe Battle Boulevard

SL 375 (Purple Heart Highway) north- and southbound, on and off ramp complete closure.

Crews will be working on traffic switch at the westbound frontage road.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Through Friday, May 31

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be hauling out material in and out of the median.

Wednesday, May 29

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) southbound inside left lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601, between mile marker 25 and 22.

Crews will be working on removing graffiti.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, May 30

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (P.O.E) Overpass

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, and grading activities.

Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound closure at South American Underpass, south- to north turnarounds

Americas Avenue (frontage road) east- to west median closure at Zaragoza Underpass alternating left lanes

Crews will be working on installing under bridge lighting.

Continuous closure until 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 31

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound between Joe Rodriguez Road and South Side Road, right lane

Crews will be securing roadway until required asphalt repair work is complete.

US 62/180 Mill and Inlay

Tuesday, May 28

From 8:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

US 62/180 (Montana Avenue) eastbound closure, alternating lane closures

Crews will be milling existing pavement.

Wednesday, May 29

From 8:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

US 62/180 (Montana Avenue) eastbound closure, alternating lane closures

Crews will be placing pavement.

Thursday, May 30

From 8:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

US 62/180 (Montana Avenue) eastbound closure, alternating lane closures

Crews will be placing final striping.

EL PASO WATER PROJECT

Montana Avenue Cured-in-Place Pipeline Project

24/7 until further notice

US 62/180 West (Montana Avenue) will be reduced to one lane between Airport Road and Paisano Drive.

Magruder Street, Geronimo Drive, and Airport Road are open at Montana.

All other median crossovers between Paisano and Airport are closed.

Crews are preparing to rehabilitate an existing 12-inch waterline.

Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lane closures on Magruder Street north and south of US 62/180 (Montana Avenue).

Crews are preparing to rehabilitate an existing 12-inch waterline.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.