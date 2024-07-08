Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of July 8 to July 12

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures July 8 to July 12. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

Guardrail Repair

Monday, July 8

South Desert to North Desert turnaround at Valley Chili closed

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, July 7 through Wednesday, July 10

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa (SH-20) northbound will be reduced to one lane from Yandell Drive to Rim Road

Mesa (SH-20) southbound will be reduced to one lane from East Crosby Avenue to East Cliff Drive

Thursday, July 11 through Friday, July 12

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound lanes will be reduced to one outside lane from Yandell Drive to Rim Road

Crews will be milling and paving. Expect delays and intermittent cross-street and driveway closures during milling and paving activities. If possible, seek alternate routes. Please remember those residential / business access locations may be temporarily shifted due to milling/paving activities.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound right lane closures Festival Drive to Sunland Park Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Castellano Drive to Executive Center Boulevard

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating left and right lane closures Executive Center Boulevard to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, and installing new lighting poles.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound right lane closures at the Resler Drive intersection

Montana (US-62) east and westbound right lane closures at McRae Boulevard intersection

Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Escobar Drive intersection

Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Rojas Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

Monday, July 1 through Friday, July 12

6 a.m. to 6 a.m. – Continuous Closure

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound alternating left lane and left turn lane closures at the Camille Drive intersection. The following turning movements will be affected (please remember southbound Mesa is toward downtown, northbound is toward the valley): Southbound Mesa to left turn to Fountain Road Southbound Mesa to northbound Mesa (U-turn) at Camille Drive intersection Southbound Mesa left turn to Maguey Place Camille Drive right turn onto northbound Mesa Northbound Mesa right turn Camille Drive Northbound Mesa to southbound Mesa (U-turn) at Camille Drive intersection Northbound Mesa to southbound (U-turn) Mesa at Maguey Place Colina Alta Dive to southbound Mesa Fountain Road to southbound Mesa Maguey Place to southbound Mesa



Crews will be working on installing a new raised median. TxDOT is working to expedite this activity and plans to open this area as soon as it is ready, possibly before July 12.

Delta/Alameda & Zaragoza/George Dieter Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, July 1 through Friday, July 12

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zaragoza and George Dieter intersection alternate lane closures

Alameda and Delta intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signals.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, July 1 through Friday, July 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Airway and Killarney left lane closed

Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Mill/Inlay From SH-20 (Alameda) to Global Reach

Monday, July 1 through Friday, July 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Paisano and Yarbrough alternate lane closures

Crews will be milling and paving.

Maintenance

Monday, July 1 through Friday, July 12

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spur 601 east- and westbound between Chaffee and Loop 375 lane closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, July 08 through Saturday, July 27

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street

Crews will be exporting material.

Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18

Daily, from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road full closure between George Dieter Drive and Joe Battle Boulevard

Crews will be working on barrier arrangements.

Monday, June 17 through Wednesday, July 17

Continuous closure until further notice

Alba Lane full closure access to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Wooster Lane full closure access to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

East Glen Drive full closure access to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Lee Boulevard full closure access to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Crews will be working on concrete pavement at intersections.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Saturday, June 29 through Sunday, July 28

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be hauling out material in and out of the median.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, July 08 through Thursday, July 11

Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (SL 375) south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Bridge Overpass and Zaragoza (P.O.E) Bridge Overpass

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures.

SH 20 Raised Medians Project

Monday, July 08 through Friday, July 12

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) east- and westbound inside lane closures between Horizon Boulevard and Passmore Road

Crews will be performing boring operations.

SL 375 Mill & Inlay Project

Sunday, July 07 through Thursday, July 11

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SL 375 (Joe Battle Boulevard) north- and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue

Crews will be performing milling operations, base repairs and placing hot mix asphalt.