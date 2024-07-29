Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of July 29 to August 2

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures July 29 to August 2. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

I-10 Widening West

Monday, July 29, through Saturday, August 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North and South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Anthony, New Mexico state line and Redd Road.

Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction.

Monday, July 29, through Saturday, August 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 West and East will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road

Crews will be working on retaining wall construction

Monday, July 29, through Wednesday, July 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East will be reduced to one lane between Redd Road and North Mesa Street.

Crews will be widening the shoulder.

Monday, July 29, through Saturday, Aug 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 West will be reduced to one lane at Thorn Avenue.

Crews will be working on columns

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, July 28 through Friday, August 02

8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Rolling lane closure for permanent striping Yandell Drive to Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive

Monday, July 28 through Friday, August 02

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If Needed - Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating lane closures Sunland Park Drive to Doniphan Drive

Crews will be working on finishing items, striping, and small concrete work.

Montana Mill & Inlay

Monday, July 29 through Friday, August 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Paisano and Yarbrough alternate lane closures

Crews will be milling and paving.

Sunday, July 28 through Friday, August 2

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Montana (US-62) East and Westbound alternate lane closures between Global Reach and McRae Boulevard intersection

Crews will be milling and paving.

I-10 Mill & Inlay

Monday, July 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Mesa and Sunland Park right lane closed

CD lanes eastbound between Mesa and Sunland Park left lane closed

I-10 Exit 13 eastbound between I-10 eastbound and CD lanes closed

Crews will be installing DMS boards and small road signs.

Tuesday, July 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CD Lanes eastbound between Mesa and Sunland Park right shoulder closed

CD lanes eastbound between Resler on-ramp and Sunland Park exit right lane closed

Sunland Park turnaround east- to westbound closed

Crews will be installing CCTV’s and mall road signs.

Wednesday, July 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Mesa and Sunland Park right lane closed

CD lanes eastbound between Mesa and Sunland Park left lane closed

Sunland Park eastbound intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be installing DMS boards and small road signs.

Thursday, August 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Sunland and Mesa right lane closed

Sunland Park eastbound between Sunland Park on-ramp

I-10 to Executive exit left lane closed

Sunland Park turnaround west- and eastbound closed

Crews will be installing CCTV’s and mall road signs.

Friday, August 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Sunland and Mesa right lane closed

CD lanes westbound between Sunland and Mesa left lane closed

Sunland Park intersection westbound alternate lane closure

Crews will be installing DMS boards and small road signs.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, July 28 through Friday, August 02

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As Needed: North- and southbound right lane and left lane closures Crossroads Drive to Doniphan Drive

As Needed: North- and southbound right lane closures I-10 to Crossroads Drive

North- and southbound right lane closures Festival Drive to Sunland Park Drive

North- and southbound left lane closures Executive Center Boulevard to Festival Drive

North- and southbound alternating left and right lane closures Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive to Executive Center Boulevard

North- and southbound left lane closures Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, installing new lighting poles, removing existing poles, electrical inspection, and Concrete sidewalk and landscape repairs.

Traffic Signals Project

Monday, July 29 through Friday, August 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

Monday, July 29 through Friday, August 2

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zaragoza and George Dieter intersection alternate lane closures

Alameda north- and southbound at Delta intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signals.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, July 29 through Friday, August 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Airway and Killarney left lane closed

Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, July 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Stateline and Vinton right lane closed.

Tuesday, July 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Resler and Mesa Park right lane closure.

Wednesday, July 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Executive westbound between Pinnacle and CD lanes right lane closure.

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Maintenance

Monday, July 29 through Friday, August 2

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spur 601 east- and westbound between Chaffee and Loop 375 lane closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

EAST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

Montana Widening Project

Monday, July 18 through Saturday, August 03

Continuous closure until further notice

Alba Lane full closure access to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Smoke Signal full closure access to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Crews will be working on concrete pavement at intersection.

Monday, July 29 through Thursday, August 01

Nightly, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road complete closure and right lane onto northbound Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375)

Crews will be working on installing storm drains.

Thursday, August 01

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound at George Dieter intersection lane closures

Crews will be switching traffic lights.

Purple Heart Widening Project

Monday, July 15 through Friday, August 09

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be working on placing asphalt in the median.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday July 29, through Thursday August 1

Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

· Loop 375 south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass

· Americas Avenue (frontage road) North Loop underpass at intersection full closure

Crews will be working on installing bridge and roadway structures.