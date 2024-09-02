Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of September 2 to 6

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures September 2 to September 6. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

I-10 Widening West

Tuesday, September 3, through Saturday, September 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alternating lane closures are possible on Redd Road between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

Crews are conducting electrical work.

Tuesday, September 3, through Saturday, September 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road as needed.

Crews will be working on retaining walls.

Tuesday, September 3, through Thursday, September 5

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 East will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Los Mochis Drive.

Crews will be working on concrete paving and placing deck panels

Tuesday, September 3, through Thursday, September 5

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Redd Road will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard

EASTBOUND REDD DETOUR: South Desert to Mesa Street Turnaround to North Desert.

WESTBOUND REDD DETOUR: North Desert to Artcraft to South Desert.

Crews will be placing bridge deck panels.

US-54 & State Line Project

Tuesday, September 2 through Friday, September 6

7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

US-54 south- and northbound from State Line Road reduced to one lane

Crews will be working demolition and preparation of the new turnaround of side shoulders.

Montana Mill & Inlay Project

Sunday, September 1 through Friday, September 6

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Montana Avenue (US-62) eastbound alternating lane closures Hawkins Boulevard to Airway Boulevard

Monday, September 2 through Friday, September 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily)

Montana Avenue (US-62) eastbound alternating lane closures Hawkins Boulevard to Airway Boulevard

Crews will be milling and paving. Expect delays and intermittent cross-street and driveway closures during milling and paving activities. If possible, seek alternate routes. Please remember those residential / business access locations may be temporarily shifted due to milling/paving activities.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Tuesday, September 3 through Friday, September 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mobile/Moving Traffic Operation –Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating left and right lane closures I-10 to Doniphan Drive

If Needed – Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound right lane closures Festival Drive to Sunland Park Drive

If Needed – Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Executive Center Boulevard to Festival Drive

If Needed – Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating left and right lane closures Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive to Executive Center Boulevard

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, installing new lighting poles, removing existing poles, electrical inspection, and Concrete sidewalk and landscape repairs.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, September 2 through Friday, September 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dyer (BUS-54) north and southbound right lane closures at the Tetons Drive intersection.

Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Escobar Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

If Needed - US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard turn-around closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

If Needed - US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard turn-around closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Tuesday, September 2 through Friday, September 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

Wednesday, September 4 and Thursday, September 5

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be striping.

Tuesday, September 2 through Friday, September 6

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zaragoza and George Dieter intersection alternate lane closures

Alameda north- and southbound at Delta intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signals.

Wednesday, September 4 and Thursday, September 5

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

Zaragoza and George Dieter intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be striping.

Guardrail Repair Project

Tuesday, September 3

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Hawkins and Viscount right lane closed with a complete off-ramp closure at Viscount

Wednesday, September 4

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mesa and Porfirio Diaz right lane closed with a complete off-ramp closure at Porfirio Diaz

Thursday, September 5

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Gateway South southbound between Broaddus and Fred Wilson right lane closed to Ft. Bliss entrance

Paisano Bridge Replacement

Monday, September 16, 2024 through Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Continuous closure

US-62 (Paisano) eastbound between Doniphan and Executive

Crews will be working on demolition and bridge work.

Spall Repair Project

Tuesday, September 3 through Thursday, September 5

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 westbound between McRae overpass and Cotton overpass alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on spall repairs.

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Monday, September 2 through Friday, September 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If Needed - Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating lane closures Yandell Drive to Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive

Crews will be working on finishing items, striping, and small concert work

Maintenance

Tuesday, September 3 through Friday, September 6

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spur 601 westbound between Chaffee and Loop 375 shoulder closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

US-54 southbound at Montana exit closed.

Porfirio Diaz overpass east- and westbound complete closure

Crews will be working on bridge deck.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, August 26 to Monday, September 30

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure from Dominican Street to Leticia Street.

Crews will be working on exporting material.

Tuesday, September 3 to Tuesday, September 10

Nightly, 9 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road full closure from Lee Boulevard to Loop 375

Crews will be working on removing barrier.

Purple Heart Widening Project

Friday, September 6 to Friday, September 13

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) northbound left lane closure from Montana Avenue to Iron Medics Drive

Crews will be paving in median.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Tuesday, September 3 to Thursday, September 5

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

· Loop 375 (Americas Highway) northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop

Crews will be working on installing delineators, embankment, and roadway structures.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Tuesday, September 3 to Friday, September 6

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) east- and westbound right lane closure at Darrington Road intersection.

Darrington Road north- and southbound right lane and turn lane closure at Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) intersection.

Crews will be setting up wire and signal heads on temporary poles.

Tuesday, September 3 to Friday, September 6

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) east and westbound intermittent lane closures

Darrington Road north- and southbound left lane and left turn lane closure from Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) intersection to Delake Drive

Crews will be working on the median demolition.

Monday, March 25 until further notice

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound lane closure from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive, lanes reduced to one lane.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) hike/bike trail from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive will be closed indefinitely.

Friday, June 28 until further notice

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) westbound lane from Desert Mesa to Rodman Street will be shifted to the median and transitioned back on Rodman Street

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) and Lago Del Esta intersection closure

Crews will be working on final subgrade, pavement operations and excavating ponding areas.

Alameda Raised Medians Project

Monday, September 2 to Thursday, September 5

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road

Crews will be installing concrete medians.

Monday, September 2 to Friday, September 6

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road

Crews will be installing concrete medians and electrical items.

Loop 375 Mill and Inlay Project

Thursday, August 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane closure between South Side Road and South Americas Avenue Underpass.

Crews will be saw-cutting roadway asphalt.

Tuesday, September 3 to Thursday, September 5

Nightly, 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard north and southbound alternating lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue

Company E Highway (Loop 375) exit and entrance ramps will be closed between Pellicano Drive and Edgemere Boulevard

Crews will be pouring concrete and placing hot mix asphalt.