Otero County fireworks restrictions lift ahead of 4th of July

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Otero County residents can now light up their 4th of July plans. The county's Office of Emergency Services announced that recent rainfall reduced fire risk, and officials lifted current firework restrictions, effective today.

While the moisture eased fire danger levels, drought conditions remain. County officials encourage residents to celebrate responsibly.

Officials said fireworks should only be used in "paved or barren areas." Additionally, residents should have an accessible source of water in the event of fire.

Gabrielle Lopez

