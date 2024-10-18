Kenneth Bell, candidate for El Paso City Council District 3

Name: Kenneth Bell

Age: 39

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: Army Reservist and Political Organizer. * Mention of Bell’s military rank, job titles, and awards does not imply endorsement by the Department of the Army or the Department of Defense.

Relevant Experience: I have extensive experience overseeing and accounting for $1.5 million in federal tax dollars during my military service, where I successfully managed budgets and passed audits. This experience has taught me the importance of transparency, responsibility, and the careful stewardship of public funds. As a city council member, I will apply the same level of diligence and respect for taxpayer money, ensuring that every dollar is spent efficiently and effectively to benefit our community.

Personal: I am an Army veteran, community organizer, and UTEP graduate. I was born in Washington, DC and grew up in Maryland. I joined the Army in 2012 and was stationed at Fort Bliss. I have been here ever since. While I’m not from here, El Paso is the home that I chose.

Website: https://www.kennethbelltx.com

Kenneth Bell is running for El Paso City Council District 3. Here are his answers to KVIA's questions regarding his candidacy.

How will you work with your colleagues on City Council to enact change for El Pasoans?

With six council seats and the mayor’s seat up for election, we have a unique opportunity to reshape El Paso’s future with a fresh, forward-thinking vision. I will prioritize building relationships with my colleagues outside of formal council meetings, respecting the Open Meetings Act while engaging in productive discussions on key issues. Regardless of political affiliations, I will seek out those who are willing to collaborate on shared goals—whether it's improving city services, promoting sustainability, or enhancing community engagement. By fostering an inclusive environment and focusing on solutions that benefit all El Pasoans, I believe we can enact meaningful change and drive our city forward together.

What steps do you think City Council should take to alleviate the impact of the immigration crisis on El Paso?

I will work to continue El Paso’s proud tradition of being a city welcoming to migrants. The current migrant situation is not an invasion, but a humanitarian issue. I am one of the few candidates with direct experience in addressing migrant crises, both here in El Paso and in Central America, where many of our migrants originate.

In 2021, when Haitian migrants arrived in El Paso, I helped provide logistical support to reunite them with their families across the country. In 2022, I spent nine months in Guatemala working with the US Embassy and the Guatemalan government on humanitarian missions to mitigate the causes of human suffering and irregular migration. These experiences reinforced my commitment to ensuring El Paso remains a beacon of hope for those seeking asylum and a better life.

As a council member, I will ensure that organizations like Annunciation House, which are at the forefront of providing shelter and support, receive the necessary support to continue their critical work. I will also collaborate with Congresswoman Escobar to ensure the city is reimbursed for expenses incurred while providing aid, and push for additional federal assistance to prevent local resources from being overwhelmed.

What are your plans to ensure transparency and make sure you are accessible to constituents?

One of my plans to ensure accessibility is to have a satellite office in District 3 so that constituents will not have to travel downtown and pay for expensive parking to meet with me. If they’re not able to travel to the satellite office, I will meet them in their homes, a location of their choosing, or virtually to discuss issues concerning them.

What are your thoughts on the future of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center?

Throughout the past 12 years, the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center has faced significant controversy, particularly regarding its estimated cost of over $400 million, concerns about transparency in the planning process, and the ongoing litigation related to Duranguito. I understand and respect the community's concerns, and with the issue now on the ballot in November, I will respect the will of the voters.

How should the city improve El Paso’s roads?

To improve El Paso’s roads, we first need to establish a dedicated fund specifically for street repair and maintenance. This could be supported by reallocating existing budget items, auditing departments and existing contracts to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse of taxpayer funds, and/or pursuing state or federal grants.

Second, it’s crucial to ensure we use high-quality materials for road construction. Utilizing innovative methods, such as spray-on maltene rejuvenator or incorporating recycled rubber tire bits into asphalt, can significantly increase the longevity of our roads.

Whether it’s a high property tax rate or climbing property values, El Pasoans are struggling with skyrocketing housing costs. If elected, what will you do in the next 4 years to provide relief for homeowners?

There are several solutions I would undertake to provide relief for homeowners.

The city has been on the right track the past two years with the no new revenue rate. To continue this, city council must address the fraud, waste, and abuse that causes our city government to hemorrhage money. That means auditing the remaining Chapter 380 agreements as well as all city departments to discover where we are losing money. It is important that we have proper oversight over city operations and have accountability. Taking proper measures with tax dollars and responsible oversight will allow the city to continue the no new revenue rate.

I will oppose the use of Certificates of Obligation (COs) for non-emergencies. The misuse of COs for non-emergency projects places an undue burden on taxpayers.

I would like to propose a property tax freeze for seniors 65 and older. Many District 3 residents are seniors living on fixed incomes and should be able to retire with dignity. A property tax freeze is allowed for qualifying groups, with age being the most common qualifying group.

Long term, I am committed to diversifying our commercial tax base to reduce our reliance on residential property taxes to fund the government.

I am the best candidate for this position because I bring a unique combination of military experience, community engagement, and a deep commitment to fiscal responsibility. With over 12 years of military service and experience in community organization, I have honed my leadership skills, fiscal discipline, and ability to manage resources effectively, ensuring accountability and transparency in every decision I make.

As the only candidate who has overseen federal tax dollars under strict oversight, I have successfully passed audits and demonstrated a strong commitment to fiscal responsibility. I believe our taxpayers deserve the same respect for their tax dollars at the local level.

Moreover, I have the most comprehensive platform of any District 3 candidate, offering detailed solutions to address our city’s needs, which you can explore at my website, www.kennethbelltx.com. I am eager to engage with the community and work collaboratively to create a better El Paso for everyone.